Brian is gonna Brian … but c’mon man!

It’s like the guy has less than zero self-awareness. Oh, and he seriously needs a hobby, it can’t be healthy for him to spend so much time watching one news channel.

Easiest job in media: Fox banner writer? pic.twitter.com/H6jJgs6m2i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 21, 2021

Oh Brian.

Brian Brian Brian.

This belongs in the Backfire Hall of Fame.

Truly.

No, CNN has them beat… pic.twitter.com/SMQ0xnP2Vs — The Excommunicated Who That Horton Heard (@RantsOutloud) March 21, 2021

A Fauci Ouchie?

REALLY?!

And he’s making fun of Fox News for being honest about Democrats?

Remember that time, your own chyron writer misspelled “Reliable” from your own show Reliable Sources? 😂😂😂 (hint: I’ll give you one guess who that was). Oh Brian, you self own so well. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) March 21, 2021

Ouch.

It’s so weird how you watch it full time. — Jodi (@APLMom) March 21, 2021

Almost creepy.

I'm pretty sure the person with the easiest job in media is the guy who sits around reporting on Fox News banners. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 21, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This.

Because Dem jokes write themselves? — Cages. It's all cages. (@IAMISjp) March 21, 2021

How refreshing, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2021

Still looking for what was wrong with the chyron. It was accurate. — Holding a funeral for the media 📺 (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) March 21, 2021

People like you make it easy — Brian Edwards (@BEgood31567) March 21, 2021

Yes, he does make it easy.

And we here at Twitchy THANK HIM.

Heh.

