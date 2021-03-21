Cigna has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Seriously.

We don’t pretend to be HR experts but this sort of training seems a bit discriminatory.

Just a bit.

Ahem.

Take a look at this thread from Joe Gabriel Simonson who wrote about Cigna’s ‘critical race theory’ training for their employees:

New from me: wokeness comes to corporate America. In this case, employees at Cigna shared with me critical race theory training and evidence the company discriminates in its hiring process. https://t.co/nLK10Hkd2G — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2021

From the Washington Examiner:

Employees at one of the nation’s largest health insurance providers are routinely subjected to far-left critical race theory lessons and asked not to consider white men in hiring decisions, according to leaked documents and chat logs obtained by the Washington Examiner. Those who work at Cigna told the Washington Examiner that they are expected to undergo sensitivity training they consider racist and discriminatory. Lessons include reviews of concepts such as ” white privilege,” “gender privilege,” and something called “religious privilege,” which is described as “a set of advantages that benefits believers of a certain religion but not people who practice other religions or no religions at all.”

Wow.

Keep going.

Employees are encouraged to read works by alleged left-wing terrorist Angela Davis pic.twitter.com/qTO9pQ2qCo — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2021

Yeah … no.

Pass.

Corporate training also raises awareness against “religious privilege” and asks employees if they’re Christian. pic.twitter.com/dsznNxLQC5 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2021

Umm … say what now?

Societal norms?

It gets worse:

Most troubling, chat logs reviewed by the Washington Examiner provided evidence of an explicit internal corporate policy of not even interviewing white male candidates pic.twitter.com/4mLLmNMf8A — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2021

Blocking candidates based on their color and sex sounds pretty damn racist, Cigna.

Finally, here’s a peek at Cigna’s language guidance pic.twitter.com/2rrMKiHswh — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2021

WHA?!

They don’t want people to say, ‘Hey guys!’ Or ‘mothering/fathering’? It’s almost as if they want to do away with anything that makes someone an individual which seems like a very dangerous and discriminatory process.

How is this legal?!

Anyone working for a large company has experienced a degree of this gaslighting. As with left-leaning mayors and governors whose towns were ransacked in 2020 due to “systemic racism,” it’s so tempting to ask executives why they were so racist for all these years. — Trump'sConscience (@c3t1p99) March 20, 2021

It’s all so dumb.

“White bag” is a forbidden term, except for referencing Nancy Pelosi. — Hunter Biden’s Life Coach (@Dave_AllRighty) March 19, 2021

*snort*

This will just get worse and worse. — Niels van Adrichem (@Npmva) March 21, 2021

This is Exhibit A when they get sued. — Sergeant Hulka (@Hulka_Sgt) March 21, 2021

We’re shocked they haven’t been sued already.

Isn’t rejecting people by race against the law? — Justen (@blanco_basura) March 20, 2021

YES! EL OH EL.

Sums it up nicely.

***

