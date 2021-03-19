See Putin challenge Biden to a debate.

See Biden run.

Run Biden run.

Pretty sure this was a test from Putin and we’re pretty sure Biden failed.

Just like we’re pretty sure this tweet from Mike Pompeo is about Biden failing:

Strength deters bad guys. Weakness begets war. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) March 19, 2021

Bingo.

And damn, we miss this guy.

Actually, we miss our government feeling like nobody is gonna mess with us … President Silver Alert hasn’t even been president for two months and we already have China and Russia ‘pushing’ it.

They wouldn’t have pushed it with Trump.

Sorry, not sorry.

Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. >>>WE ARE HERE<<< Weak men create hard times. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) March 19, 2021

The Russians, Chinese, Iranians understand this. The current administration does not. — Rob RInto (@Go_Rinto) March 19, 2021

The current administration doesn’t understand much.

Let’s be honest.

Every single time. Peace Through Strength. — Ellis Reyes (@ellisreyes) March 19, 2021

Democrats love their wars.

If history teaches us anything – it is this. The real tragedy seems to be that we seemed determined to have to be tight this lesson over and over. — Charles Scott – 🇺🇸 Tesla & SpaceX (@CharlesScott78) March 19, 2021

Not all of us, thank you very much.

Hey man, we voted for the mean guy with the mean tweets.

***

