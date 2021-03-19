San Francisco is in trouble, folks. Beyond even their local government all but destroying their small business community with grossly overreaching draconian COVID regulations, their school board is a disaster. These are the folks who were more concerned about renaming their ‘racist’ schools than getting their students back in the classroom. This is the board that turned a gay man down for a committee because he was a white guy.

Yeah.

Welp, seems they’ve got even more problems, especially with all of the focus we’re suddenly seeing on anti-Asian rhetoric …

Like these tweets from SF School Board Commissioner, Alison Collins:

30 REASONS TO RECALL THE SF SCHOOL BOARD 19. Commissioner Collins appears biased against Asian Americanshttps://t.co/lX2Q0IhFyw pic.twitter.com/LyAe6gty13 — Recall SF School Board (@recallsfboe) March 19, 2021

Alison appears to take issue with Asian Americans. Not a great look for the SF School Board, just sayin’.

Check out this thread … it’s really something else:

Hey Twitter! Does anyone know about any news stories highlighting hate speech or bullying of Asian students? Please send them my way. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Doesn’t seem so bad, right?

Keep going.

I'm looking to combat anti-black racism in the Asian community at at my daughters' mostly Asian Am school. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Hooboy.

Many Asian Ss and Ts I know won't engage in critical race convos unless they see how they are impacted by white supremacy. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Maybe those students and teachers just want to go to school and focus on learning.

Crazy talk, we know.

I grew up in mostly Asian Am schools and know this experience all to well. Many Asian Am. believe they benefit from the "model minority" BS. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Say what?

In fact many Asian American Ts, Ss, and Ps actively promote these myths. They use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and "get ahead". — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

They use white supremacist thinking to assimilate and ‘get ahead.’

WTF?!

Talk to many @thelowell parents and you will hear praise of Tiger Moms and disparagement of Black/Brown "culture". — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

I even see it in my FB timeline with former HS peers. Their TLs are full of White and Asian ppl. No recognition #BlackLivesMatter exists. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

2 was ago, my mixed-race/Black daughter heard boys teasing a Latino about "Trump, Mexicans and the KKK." The boys were Asian- American. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

She spoke up when none of the other staff did. The after school counselor was Asian. :/ — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Really focused on Asians, isn’t she?

My best friend from school says she feels alone in the Chinese community. She feels ostracized when she speaks up against anti-black hate. — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Where are the vocal Asians speaking up against Trump? Don't Asian Americans know they are on his list as well? — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

Oh, give us a break, woman. Trump had a list?

Keep in mind, she has power and authority over what is happening in a huge school district, folks.

Do they think they won't be deported? profiled? beaten? Being a house n****r is still being a n****r. You're still considered "the help." — Alison Collins 高勵思 (@AliMCollins) December 4, 2016

And she didn’t think to delete any of this?

What’s really insulting is her most recent tweets are all about how much she hurts for the Asian community, not to mention the cute little lettering by her name.

No. I am Asian and I am here. You wanna kick me out of this country? — Shinta Lim (@SveneLim) March 19, 2021

No wonder SF is looking to recall her.

***

