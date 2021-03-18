Look, we’re flexible, either we get rid of Twitter or we get rid of obnoxious feminists but it’s pretty obvious that we can’t have both.

That how this works?

Look, I'm flexible, either we get rid of guns or we get rid of men but it's pretty obvious that we can't have both. — Geraldine (@everywhereist) March 18, 2021

How about we just end the feminist BS plaguing this country? Sound good?

Look, I’m flexible, either we can have abortions or we can have feminists but it’s pretty obvious we can’t have both. — Sparkmaker (@plug_maker) March 18, 2021

Oof.

I think I'll keep my guns and my boyfriend. Thanks. — Subject 75634 (@hellcat_lady) March 18, 2021

Yeah, thanks.

Um, nope. I vote for ending feminism. — Gina BeasleyBee 🐝🇺🇸 (@GBeasleybee) March 18, 2021

We second that vote.

It’s pretty obvious you don’t have any sons. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸😘 (@FallerForIt) March 18, 2021

Or any sort of compassion or humanity …

Let's get rid of mindsets like yours. Muuuuch easier — seegrean (@See_Grean) March 18, 2021

True dat.

You’re stuck with both, cupcake. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 18, 2021

I say we vote you off the island. Guns and men are useful. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 18, 2021

True story.

Dumbasserry on steroids — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) March 18, 2021

That. ^

***

Related:

‘It’s CLEAR’: Richard Grenell has discovered Sleepy Joe Biden’s preferred pronoun and ROFL

‘Targeted for hatred’: John Hayward takes the Left’s cultural and political elites APART in BRUTAL thread for mainstreaming bigotry

SHOCKING … oh wait: Former Pres. of Drag Queen Story Hour Fdn. and Children’s Court Judge arrested on 7 counts of child porn