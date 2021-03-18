This is pretty damn bad, folks.

And when we say pretty damn bad, we mean pretty DAMN bad.

A Milwaukee Children’s Court judge has been arrested on seven counts of child porn.

Oh, it gets worse.

BREAKING: Former President of Drag Queen Story Hour Foundation and Children's Court Judge Arrested on Seven Counts of Child Porn https://t.co/VcwOJ8yaVs via @gatewaypundit — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 18, 2021

Not a great look for the Drag Queen community. Just sayin’.

From The Gateway Pundit:

Brett Blomme, 38, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly uploading 27 images and videos of children being sexually abused on the messaging app Kik. Blomme was held overnight and released with a signature. He has been ordered to stay off social media and file-sharing services and is not allowed near any children except the two that he adopted with his husband. “The couple has two adopted children. Court records do not suggest they are part of any of the illegal images. Child Protective Services is involved with their current placement, defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner said during the court hearing,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Blomme is accused of uploading the images both from his home and from the judge’s chambers.

From the judge’s chambers?

WHAT THE WHAT?

Wait… the guy leading "Drag Queen Story Hour" for kids was arrested for child porn??? If only there would have been some warning signs, we could've stopped this earlier….https://t.co/3CypfRlueJ — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 18, 2021

Some way to tell something wasn’t right.

Yeah.

This is the worst, most sickening part: "The complaint alleges that the abusive acts depicted in the material occurred in a Cottage Grove home owned by Blomme and his husband. The couple are the adoptive parents of two children." — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) March 18, 2021

That child looks terrified. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 18, 2021

I’ve spoken to drag queens who agree it’s adult entertainment and shouldn’t be exposed to children at all. This incessant need for children to be exposed to drag queens is not being led by drag queens. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) March 18, 2021

Totally out of left field, right? — JSParker, Patriarchist (@jsparker31) March 18, 2021

We feel shocked.

The link to the local paper has more and it's really really bad for Democrats. https://t.co/uzWgixBXfH — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) March 18, 2021

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The criminal complaint charges that Blomme uploaded as many as 27 images and videos of children being sexually abused last fall, using the messaging app Kik. The uploads charged in the complaint occurred from a home he and his husband own in Cottage Grove, in Dane County. The couple has two adopted children. Court records do not suggest they are part of any of the illegal images. Child Protective Services is involved with their current placement, defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner said during the court hearing. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General David Maas. He argued for a $2,000 cash bail, that Blomme not be allowed to have a cellphone or any unsupervised computer use (except for with his attorney) and no unsupervised contact with any children, even his own. Blomme was elected to the circuit court in 2020, defeating an incumbent who had been appointed by Gov. Scott Walker, Paul Dedinsky and a second challenger. He began service as a judge in Children’s Court in Wauwatosa in August.

Not a great look, Democrats.

***

