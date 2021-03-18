Piers Morgan was very vocal in his disapproval and disbelief of Meghan Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah. He was so vocal in fact that he was suddenly not on his show anymore and people were calling him a racist for not believing poor, poor, sad, oppressed Meghan.

He really said it best with these two points:

Piers didn’t pull a single punch.

And boom.

He’s right. Calling someone a liar, regardless of their skin color, does not make someone a racist, not to mention not speaking up for those getting ‘canceled’ for their opinions well … sucks.

We are losing our ability to disagree with one another.

If only more people would figure this out.

You know the interview was bad when even those who don’t typically agree with Piers are agreeing with him.

***

