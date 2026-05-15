BOOM! Squatter Steve Cohen EVICTED After 20 YEARS in Discriminatory TN Seat — Let the REJOICING Begin

In a major blow to House Democrats already reeling from tough midterm math, longtime Rep. Steve Cohen is bailing on his reelection bid in Tennessee after two decades of clinging to a Memphis-area seat that existed only because of the racially gerrymandered lines courts have finally forced out of existence.

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The 9th District map overhaul—part of the broader post-2020 redistricting shakeup—has stripped away the protective carve-out that kept the veteran Democrat known for eating fried chicken during a hearing in power, handing Republicans a prime opportunity to flip the seat red in November.

And to think, Democrats have Hakeem Jeffries and Virginia leadership to thank for all of this.

🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. STEVE COHEN (D-TN) is DROPPING OUT of his reelection campaign, after his cheated-in racially-drawn Tennessee district got removed



Cohen, who has been in the discriminatory seat for 2 DECADES, is officially DONE 🔥



Temu Obama Hakeem is having another horrible… pic.twitter.com/lBSjdtTJoX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

Post continues:

... Friday! 9R-0D map taking full effect, time to replace him with a Republican. The rest of the South needs to finish strong. KEEP REDRAWING.

Go go go!

I love it when Temu Obama has a terrible day. — JustSoYouKnow✝️🇺🇸🦅 (@JSYKRobert) May 15, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

An old white dude is being replaced with a black woman



Democrats be like:



This is Jim Crow 2.0!! — Matt (@the_matt) May 15, 2026

They certainly aren't the brightest crayons in the box, now are they?





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