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BOOM! Squatter Steve Cohen EVICTED After 20 YEARS in Discriminatory TN Seat — Let the REJOICING Begin

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on May 15, 2026
Twitter

In a major blow to House Democrats already reeling from tough midterm math, longtime Rep. Steve Cohen is bailing on his reelection bid in Tennessee after two decades of clinging to a Memphis-area seat that existed only because of the racially gerrymandered lines courts have finally forced out of existence.

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The 9th District map overhaul—part of the broader post-2020 redistricting shakeup—has stripped away the protective carve-out that kept the veteran Democrat known for eating fried chicken during a hearing in power, handing Republicans a prime opportunity to flip the seat red in November.

And to think, Democrats have Hakeem Jeffries and Virginia leadership to thank for all of this.

Post continues:

... Friday! 9R-0D map taking full effect, time to replace him with a Republican.

The rest of the South needs to finish strong. KEEP REDRAWING.

Go go go!

Same, bro. Same.

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They certainly aren't the brightest crayons in the box, now are they?


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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES TENNESSEE

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After Yet ANOTHER Loss, Marc Elias Begs for X to Financially Support His Leftist, Propaganda RAG and OOF Sam J.
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