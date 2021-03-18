In case you were wondering if everything is still really stupid and bizarre … yes, yes it is.

Honestly, we’re thinking we’ve gone beyond stupid into more of a ‘derp’ area, which isn’t good.

Take for example this headline and story from The Root about whiteness:

‘Uh, what’ indeed.

You know the face you make when you’re minding your own business at the store and some crazy woman starts pestering you about what sort of spaghetti sauce you buy? Yeah, just made that face (what, crazy women don’t bother you guys at the store? LUCKY!).

Can you IMAGINE if someone wrote a headline calling any other race a pandemic? When Tim Scott spoke of Woke Supremacy he nailed it.

Clearly.

The Root apparently gave a column to the Black Panther guy from "Forrest Gump." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 18, 2021

Heh.

"whitey should die. my latest" pic.twitter.com/Uh6H2jRrwK — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) March 18, 2021

Whitey.

Hooboy.

Hey, we get it, they are looking for clicks and taps, and the more outrageous their headlines the better BUT c’mon, man. What a bunch of malarkey!

Can we convince him to yes hold his breath? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 18, 2021

Wouldn’t hold our breath on that one either.

When I was young, people wanted to eradicate me because I'm gay. Now that I am older, people want to eradicate me because I'm white & male. #progress — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) March 18, 2021

Progress in 2021 includes openly hating other races, segregating major life events like graduation by sex, race and persuasion, and pretending anyone and everyone who doesn’t agree with your point of view is a white supremacist or QAnon.

Sounds pretty damn regressive if you ask this editor.

And they're not hiding that, to them, white supremacy = whiteness. pic.twitter.com/FklQJWCoo0 — Ryan Fitz (@CatholicFitz) March 18, 2021

*blinks*

It's hilarious that, in refusing to learn the lesson that racial prejudices don't work in any direction, they've basically become the mirror image of the worst people in history. — Daniel (@dmm12345) March 18, 2021

No charitable interpretation for that, is there? — Sunni Labeouf (@medved_bjj) March 18, 2021

Nooooope.

Pretty straight-forward … and hate-forward.

Oooh, is that a thing?

Maybe we shouldn’t give them any ideas.