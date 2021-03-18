See Dick.

Dick is a progressive.

Dick is running for Congress in Florida.

Dick thinks all Conservative women have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dick is a … not nice person.

Don’t be a Dick.

That three seconds between asking "Why are all conservative women blonde haired and blue eyed," and realizing you already knew the answer. — Richard Rowe for Congress (@ReforgeAmerica) March 17, 2021

Pretty sure Dick hasn’t really met any Conservative women … or maybe any women in general.

Kassy Dillon, who doesn’t appear to be blonde or blue-eyed, chimed in:

What a dummy pic.twitter.com/pVq3NfKptZ — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) March 18, 2021

Thinking Dick is trying to get attention on Twitter because no one is paying attention to his agenda so he’s upped his game or something. Sad that this is him ‘upping’ his game, right? But hey, look at us, we’re writing about him. Granted, it’s not exactly positive but some would say attention is attention.

Although we’re not sure he’s enjoying the attention he’s getting.

One green eyed, redheaded bad ass conservative woman at your service. You miserable little prick. — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) March 18, 2021

Oof.

Never mess with the red-heads, Dick.

Imagine being this racist and sexist at the same time. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) March 17, 2021

Blue eyes here. The blonde definitely darkened as I got older and now I just dye my hair red. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_2) March 18, 2021

… and never realizing what kind of schmuck asks such a stupid question — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 17, 2021

He seriously might have dain bramage. Or track marks in weird places. pic.twitter.com/jE3U0IhCvG — Twatter is a Progressive Sh*thole Echo Chamber (@douggie64_van) March 18, 2021

Have you met the rock star @RealCandaceO 🙄 — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 18, 2021

Yeah, she’s definitely not blonde and blue-eyed.

Brown eyed with strawberry blonde hair, but you go ahead and be a moron. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) March 17, 2021

You’re really weird — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

Fair.

pic.twitter.com/OMzFQsKR05 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 18, 2021

THE EVIL ONE! RUUUUUUUUUN!

Man, warn us next time.

They all turned you down, huh. Tough break. — Sparkling Jules is awooooman (@Coolish_Breeze) March 18, 2021

damn I had no idea I was blonde — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 17, 2021

Consider dye. I'm sure it will advance your career among the Aryan folk. — Richard Rowe for Congress (@ReforgeAmerica) March 18, 2021

See? He’s saying all blondes with blue-eyes are Nazis.

We told you, don’t be a Dick.

or, maybe, you’re a dick — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 18, 2021

Heh.

***

Related:

This is your BRAIN on Critical Race Theory –> Headline from The Root about ‘whiteness’ is straight-up racist AF