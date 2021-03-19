Gosh, Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich’s statement on abolishing the filibuster is super powerful. Good to know he’s being consistent in his views on the filibuster and that he’s in no way a gigantic and embarrassing hypocrite.

Right?

I cannot support the continued abuse of the filibuster in the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/Q3QOAEr5A2 — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) March 18, 2021

Except yeah … if anyone knows about abusing the filibuster, it’s this guy.

Martin Heinrich voted to filibuster over 340 times the past 6 years…🤔 https://t.co/LHbrdUl68K — Mark McLaughlin (@marktmcl) March 18, 2021

340 times over six years.

If we do the math (and really, math?!!?), that’s roughly 56 times EACH YEAR Heinrich voted to filibuster.

That’s a lot.

Just sayin’.

Filibuster bad because… 'Equality'. Everyone, remind them that the filibuster is in place to protect the MINORITY party. That is, its purpose IS equality — Eric Simon (@tourofmars) March 19, 2021

Perhaps he had on his other face then. — Andreas M. Rau (@AndreasRau666) March 19, 2021

Perhaps he did.

I will however continue to be a major hypocrite — Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2) March 19, 2021

As usual another intellectually dishonest Dem. — Wood Alberts (@WAlberts3) March 19, 2021

It’s almost like they only care about getting more power for themselves when they are in control, then complain about it when the other party use it against them… but… maybe I’m wrong. — LewCW19 🇺🇸 (@LewCW19) March 19, 2021

Sadly, they’re right.

It’s about power, control, and getting re-elected. That’s it.

***

