Gosh, Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich’s statement on abolishing the filibuster is super powerful. Good to know he’s being consistent in his views on the filibuster and that he’s in no way a gigantic and embarrassing hypocrite.

Right?

Except yeah … if anyone knows about abusing the filibuster, it’s this guy.

340 times over six years.

If we do the math (and really, math?!!?), that’s roughly 56 times EACH YEAR Heinrich voted to filibuster.

That’s a lot.

Just sayin’.

Perhaps he did.

Sadly, they’re right.

It’s about power, control, and getting re-elected. That’s it.

