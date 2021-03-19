Every once in a while we come across a thread where we stop and think to ourselves, ‘Self, wow, that is exactly what we were thinking/feeling, we just didn’t know it.’ Such a thread was tweeted by PoliMath, who incidentally has a history of tweeting pretty epic threads so we weren’t surprised.

But it did sort of hit us how much we agreed with him …

Take a look:

One strange thing about the Georgia massage killings story: I have no idea what happened. It's not that I don't care, it's that I look at headline after headline and think "nah. That person isn't going to give me the facts or shoot straight with me" So I don't know anything — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 19, 2021

The media are so dishonest we can’t even tell what the stories are anymore.

He’s right.

Most people know there was a shooting, but the media was so quick to play the ‘race’ card and push the ‘America is super racist and evil’ agenda that very few people actually know what happened. States were already lowering flags and claiming we must fight anti-Asian sentiment in this country before many of us even knew who the shooter was.

They no longer tell us the facts or the story, they tell us what they want us to know so we support and believe in their narrative.

Scary, right?

This should be one of those simple just-the-facts by-the-numbers news stories What happened, when it happened, who did it, how and when they were captured. Instead it's about a cop who sold t-shirts and whether the guy killed people b/c he hated their skin or their genitals — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 19, 2021

News is more concerned about entertaining than reporting.

Is my assessment inaccurate? Could be! I don't know! I don't trust anyone to be honest with me about this story so I don't know anything about it. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 19, 2021

THIS!

We. Can’t. Trust. Any. Of. Them.

Oooh, if only we could use ‘clap emojis’.

I mostly agree with this and I especially agree with it on Twitter Most of the press who aren't actively involved in the deceptions either tolerate it in their colleagues or RT / like it from their accounts & ignore any countervailing evidencehttps://t.co/8HMyKWcDIL — PoliMath (@politicalmath) March 19, 2021

And what does he agree with?

Aaron Rupar is a toad … that’s what.

He lied about the clip to mislead for narrative and instead of doing the diligence of checking for themselves a bunch of dick shit Journalists spread the lie because "it just feels true" and are trying to destroy the sheriff's life But your grandma sharing memes is the danger pic.twitter.com/CZPtY0BJG0 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 19, 2021

They knowingly lie and mislead… They do this on purpose… They're evil… This is an enemy of the people — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 19, 2021

So awful.

That’s today’s media.

***

