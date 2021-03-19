The term ‘biological male’ is a serious anti-trans slur?

Huh?

We can’t even begin to understand the rules …

It's totally okay to have debate and disagree, but folks in media, the term "biological males" is a serious anti-trans slur. You should not use it without noting that. — Kate Sosin (@shoeleatherkate) March 17, 2021

So saying this editor is a biological female is a slur?

Even Sara, who by her bio says she is a transexual, challenged this hot take:

Ummm, but I’m biologically a male. If I wasn’t then I wouldn’t have had to transition. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Sara (@Sara_James2) March 18, 2021

Right? If someone isn’t biologically the opposite of the gender they believe themselves to be they wouldn’t have to transition.

And seriously, biology is literally science.

Not a slur.

And that's how it happens. One person comes out and says something is a slur and without any cognitive thinking skills the rest of them jump into line because feelings, and just like that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

Biological Male is not a slur. Neither is Biological Female. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021

But it’s anti-trans or something!

You cannot debate if you limit the language. Particularly when the language is rooted in fact. There's nothing to discuss. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 19, 2021

If there are no biological sexes, what exactly are people transitioning from and to? There's a reason it's called a sex-change. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 19, 2021

You guys and your logic. Don’t you know this is about emotion? — Okay. (@corrcomm) March 19, 2021

Logic is a slur and stuff.

Medically, it can mean the difference between living – and death.

Your choice, I guess. 🤷‍♂️ — Steve (@SteveE4BEA) March 19, 2021

It's a simple statement of fact, helpful in providing clarity to a news article being discussed. — Brian O'Kelley – Austere Neanderthal (@BrianOKelley1) March 19, 2021

What do we call women’s sports when trans-women have taken over? — Olive Garden Cletus (@jswilt) March 19, 2021

Oof.

If one doesn't recognize that someone is a biological male or female, it would be impossible to be transgender. The act of transitioning requires a starting point and an ending point. — Ꭾolimom (@RealPolimom) March 19, 2021

Facts are slurs? What a silly society we've become. — You voted for this. (@hellcat_lady) March 19, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

Biology is a slur! ELEVENTY!

***

Related:

BLISTERED! Mike Pompeo just needs 1 tweet to humiliate Biden for running from Putin’s challenge and DAMN SON

‘Remarkable dishonesty’: Polimath uses the GA massage killing story to take the mainstream media APART in eye-opening thread

Just. WOW! SF Board of Education Commissioner Alison Collins’ racist, anti-Asian tweets surface (this thread is especially BAD)