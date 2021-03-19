The term ‘biological male’ is a serious anti-trans slur?
Huh?
We can’t even begin to understand the rules …
It's totally okay to have debate and disagree, but folks in media, the term "biological males" is a serious anti-trans slur. You should not use it without noting that.
— Kate Sosin (@shoeleatherkate) March 17, 2021
So saying this editor is a biological female is a slur?
Even Sara, who by her bio says she is a transexual, challenged this hot take:
Ummm, but I’m biologically a male. If I wasn’t then I wouldn’t have had to transition. 🤦🏼♀️
— Sara (@Sara_James2) March 18, 2021
Right? If someone isn’t biologically the opposite of the gender they believe themselves to be they wouldn’t have to transition.
And seriously, biology is literally science.
Biology is science. https://t.co/Gxy5yqQGnn
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021
Not a slur.
And that's how it happens. One person comes out and says something is a slur and without any cognitive thinking skills the rest of them jump into line because feelings, and just like that.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021
Biological Male is not a slur. Neither is Biological Female.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2021
But it’s anti-trans or something!
You cannot debate if you limit the language. Particularly when the language is rooted in fact.
There's nothing to discuss.
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 19, 2021
If there are no biological sexes, what exactly are people transitioning from and to?
There's a reason it's called a sex-change.
— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) March 19, 2021
You guys and your logic. Don’t you know this is about emotion?
— Okay. (@corrcomm) March 19, 2021
Logic is a slur and stuff.
Medically, it can mean the difference between living – and death.
Your choice, I guess. 🤷♂️
— Steve (@SteveE4BEA) March 19, 2021
It's a simple statement of fact, helpful in providing clarity to a news article being discussed.
— Brian O'Kelley – Austere Neanderthal (@BrianOKelley1) March 19, 2021
What do we call women’s sports when trans-women have taken over?
— Olive Garden Cletus (@jswilt) March 19, 2021
Oof.
If one doesn't recognize that someone is a biological male or female, it would be impossible to be transgender. The act of transitioning requires a starting point and an ending point.
— Ꭾolimom (@RealPolimom) March 19, 2021
Facts are slurs? What a silly society we've become.
— You voted for this. (@hellcat_lady) March 19, 2021
Ain’t that the truth?
Biology is a slur! ELEVENTY!
