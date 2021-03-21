Stephen King seems desperate for attention. Sad.

This is just a pathetic troll tweet and one weâ€™d typically ignore if it hadnâ€™t been sent by the supposed King of Horror. Remember when he was just the guy who wrote some of your favorite books? Ok, so maybe not YOU but this editor was a huge fan of Mr. King â€¦

Until he became just another unhinged harpy drinking the SJW juice on Twitter.

And câ€™mon, itâ€™s obvious he doesnâ€™t know anything about Jesus.

Even on Stephenâ€™s side â€¦ crazy, we know.

Yeah. Sort of like when a WWE wrestler talks smack about the good guyâ€™s hometown? Cheap pop.

Lucky for him.

***

