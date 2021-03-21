You would think public health officials and the media would want to make sure Americans were informed about COVID and the reality of the virus so they could take appropriate precautions in their daily lives and determine their own risks.

But then again, you would also think the government would realize it has no place dictating masks and lockdowns on its constituents so weâ€™re not dealing with the sanest and most rational of times in the first place.

This survey though on how many Americans think COVID means youâ€™re going to the hospital? Wow.

~60% of Americans think the chances somebody with Covid must be hospitalized are ~10x higher than they actually are Survey by Gallup and Franklin Templeton pic.twitter.com/RgyxiJmcfD â€” Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) March 20, 2021

Itâ€™s almost as if they wanted us to be OVERLY afraid of COVID. Huh, wonder why?

This is a shocking failure of public health authorities and media https://t.co/XTE28gEEEb â€” Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 21, 2021

No words for how gross and awful this is.

Failure? Itâ€™s a major victory. â€” Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) March 21, 2021

Some would say this is what they wanted.

Pretty sure it went exactly as planned â€” Andy (@redsguy25) March 21, 2021

I would say this is a predictable failure of public health considering their methods from the start. â€” Kelly Faber (@klfaber1) March 21, 2021

In their eyes, a success. Few seem to want to talk about why. â€” Carnivorous Beast (@CarnivorousBea1) March 21, 2021

Or exactly as planned. Itâ€™s much harder to control the mob unless they are terrified. This also applies to climate change. â€” Dr. General Gen X (@chilicon73) March 21, 2021

Is it shocking though â€” cancel (@TheSmithuation_) March 21, 2021

It really should be more shocking than it is.

But weâ€™ve come to realize we canâ€™t trust any of them.

Failure? Or purposeful carefulness to ensure congealed approach for it? Itâ€™s gross IMO, I just donâ€™t think that itâ€™s by accident. â€” bmp002 (@bmp002) March 21, 2021

Considering how hard the media has beat them over the head with "overcrowded hospitals", it's understandable. â€” Beto Landmasker (@FakeKeithOlberm) March 21, 2021

That narrative ainâ€™t gonna keep itself up.

***

Related:

â€˜WOKENESS comes to corporate Americaâ€™: Thread exposes Cignaâ€™s employee critical race theory training and just WOW (this is legal?!)

â€˜Biology is LITERALLY scienceâ€™: LGBTQ+ reporter calling â€˜biological maleâ€™ a â€˜serious anti-trans slurâ€™ does NOT go well, like at all

BLISTERED! Mike Pompeo just needs 1 tweet to humiliate Biden for running from Putinâ€™s challenge and DAMN SON