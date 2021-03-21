Brit Hume has spent a good deal of time trying to bring common sense to the ‘we’re all going to die’ narrative around COVID. Especially when it comes to kids being out of school, which we now know was always more about the teacher’s unions and their demands than the actual virus, but we digress.

Brit shared this:

Wow! Great numbers – still sad to read about any deaths or hospitalizations but that being said, the seasonal flu is more dangerous for kids. They should never have been kept out of school and those states where kids are still out of school need to get their sh*t together.

Now.

And as usual, the blue-check trolls found someway to pick a fight over a good STAT:

Really?

Did ‘Dante’ think this would go over well?

Because Brit just shut him down.

What Brit said.

It’s the prog way.

***

