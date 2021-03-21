Brit Hume has spent a good deal of time trying to bring common sense to the ‘we’re all going to die’ narrative around COVID. Especially when it comes to kids being out of school, which we now know was always more about the teacher’s unions and their demands than the actual virus, but we digress.

Brit shared this:

H/T @LucasFoxNews —> Covid and kids Source: https://t.co/IkeCofBEPL Of the more than 1.2 million children age 17 and under who tested positive for the coronavirus between March and early December last year, Only 2.3% required hospitalization. Less than POINT-1 percent died. — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2021

Wow! Great numbers – still sad to read about any deaths or hospitalizations but that being said, the seasonal flu is more dangerous for kids. They should never have been kept out of school and those states where kids are still out of school need to get their sh*t together.

And as usual, the blue-check trolls found someway to pick a fight over a good STAT:

"Kids aren't dying in high enough numbers for us to make any policy changes" is also the Republican approach to school shootings! https://t.co/17AM1UCUjP — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) March 20, 2021

I’ve followed that issue for decades. I’ve never heard anyone, Republican or not, say that. https://t.co/dpHA5f5Q9H — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2021

He identifies as a “progressive communicator” which should hav3 been your first clue that he’s full of beans. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) March 20, 2021

its vile and false — P-E-Z (@pez1963) March 20, 2021

Boy ole Dante is a ray of sunshine — Stan Depew (@depeworange5) March 20, 2021

I guess that’s what makes him a “progressive communicator”; you can make up whatever you want and assign it to whomever you want. — L_Anders (@L_Anders1) March 20, 2021

