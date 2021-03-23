The past year (wow, over a year now) COVID has pulled the curtain back to expose the mess our public education system really is, and the terrifying power teacher’s unions seem to have over the schools themselves. Not to mention the number of school board members we’ve seen say horrible and terrible things about students and parents in their districts …

If there is anything good to come out of this ridiculous pandemic response it’s the number of parents who are waking up, paying attention, and working to fix the mess the Left has made of public education.

Speaking of mess, take a look at this tweet about an email sent by West Chester, PA’s school board president from November of 2020:

Tweeting this out again because my last one was too vague. This is the communication between the @WestChesterASD President of the school board and the superintendent @JimScanlon2

It helps to know what we're dealing with.

People need to start seeing public education as a privilege.

WT absolute F?!?!

No.

That’s now how this works, Mr. McCune.

Of course, Corey DeAngelis is on it:

West Chester Area School Board President: "People need to start seeing public education as a privilege not an entitlement" This email was sent to the district's superintendent.

No words.

Hey I looked up McCune and just as your picture says, it seems to suggest his term expired in 2017. Wondering if this is an old email or I'm just confused. Thanks in advance for clarifying! #openschools

Fair point.

When you look McCune up, it does say his term ended in 2017 HOWEVER …

The school board president responded to a question about his email yesterday at around 1:21:00 here:https://t.co/B9gkBmlgAW

This meeting was yesterday. If McCune had indeed left the board he wouldn’t have sent the email in 2020 OR felt the need to clarify his crap remarks.

Not to mention he is running for re-election THIS year.

And his explanation?

Email can be a full-time job and it had come to an ‘impasse’ so he wrote something stupid.

Alrighty then.

Email from the school board pres of West Chester "People need to start seeing public education as a privilege not an entitlement" Fairly certain the PA State Constitution disagrees. Is this the problem in Philly, that public school education is now a privilege?

#phled pic.twitter.com/p9w9j9W0mb — Philadelphians for Open Schools (@OpenSchoolsPHL) March 22, 2021

Pretty ugly stuff.

Such disdain for parents, the very parents who pay taxes to fund the schools.

More and more of these folks need a reminder of where the money they like to spend comes from.

Note: When this editor started digging on McCune she found an article from January of this year, where the school board voted against a Charter School:

From Vista.Today:

After careful deliberation, West Chester Area School District officials have decided to deny the application submitted by Skills for Life Charter School, according to a report from the Daily Local News. “The administration has spent many hours reviewing this application to determine if it has met the four standards in the charter school law,” said Dr. Jim Scanlon, WCASD Superintendent. “We have found it doesn’t meet any of the four standards.” It was determined that the application does not demonstrate sustainable community support or how it will support comprehensive learning experiences for students. It also failed to provide fiscal stability to operate or demonstrates how it would serve as a model for other public schools. “While we appreciate the applicant’s passion for bringing this to the board, the application falls short of meeting the standards for a charter school,” said Chris McCune, WCASD School Board President.

So was that a privilege? Asking for a friend.

***

