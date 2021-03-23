Gonna guess Kamala Harris is a lousy poker player.

Eddie Zipperer was good enough to put together a short yet disturbing thread showing a very common ‘tell’ with Kamala Harris … one you see in her when she’s nervous, uncomfortable, or not being entirely honest. When you see these videos all in one place there is definitely a pattern.

And you realize how absolutely and entirely unlikeable this woman really is.

Take a look:

That big, phony guffaw is her go-to when she's nervous https://t.co/xKLDJXtvQj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

Yeah, because the crisis at the border is HILARIOUS.

60 Minutes: "You're considered the most Liberal United States Senator" Harris: 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/alyac4XDoo — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

Yikes.

Just so much yikes.

Someone referred to President Trump as "mentally retarded" Harris: 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/lugMYi8hSX — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

Her laugh reminds us of Hillary Clinton’s cackle … wonder if there is some sort of training where Democratic women go to learn how to be really unlikable.

Biden: There are a lot of things you can't constitutionally do through executive orders Harris: 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/3QVsCnTk6b — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

HA HA HA

Anyone else’s skin crawling yet?

Just wait.

Here she is giggling after being asked if she stands by her tweet saying the attack on Jussie Smollett was "a modern day lynching" pic.twitter.com/gHUicESaBq — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

Giggling.

In short, I'd love to play poker with the Vice President. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 23, 2021

Seriously.

Kristy Swanson also noticed the odd cackle/guffaw/giggle when Kamala was asked about visiting the border.

A cold disconnect?

Pseudobulbar affect?

Verbal tic? (What is it 🧐)pic.twitter.com/EzS0L6l1Hl — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 23, 2021

Cold disconnect indeed.

***

