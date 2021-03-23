–UPDATE —

Correction by CBS Denver of Ahmad’s name:

A suspect has been named in the mass shooting at a King Sooupers in Boulder, CO on Monday, March 22 where ten people lost their lives.

He is being held on 10 counts of first-degree murder.

From the NY Post:

The suspected gunman in Monday’s horrific shooting in Boulder has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alyssa.

Police say he entered the King Soopers supermarket and opened fire in the afternoon, killing 10.

He exchanged gunfire with cops before he was taken into custody.

