Meena Harris is Kamala Harris’ niece. So we weren’t entirely surprised to see her jump on the ‘white man bad and evil’ bandwagon exploiting the tragic shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, CO on Monday afternoon. She tweeted this …

Oops, she deleted it.

Probably because the gunman’s name is Ahmad, which is not exactly the Jim Bob she and the rest of the vultures on the Left were hoping for so they could continue to push their white supremacy nonsense. Luckily, Twitter and tweets are forever.

We got it.

One Harris is just like another …

Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.

Huh.

This seems sort of short-sighted now that we know the gunman’s name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

Just sayin’.

She left these two tweets up:

Gotta milk and exploit this situation … like any good Harris.

We imagine we could spend all day going through the timelines of various blue-checks on the Left making complete fools of themselves babbling about white supremacy …

But we’ll spare ourselves, and you, that.

***

