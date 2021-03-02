As Twitchy readers know, Team Biden is reopening a contaminated ‘concentration camp’ … sorry … detention center to house the overflow of migrant children at the border. Guess they’re running out of storage containers with bars on the windows to stick them in?

Welp, come to find out Team Biden also isn’t allowing the media to tour their child facilities because of COVID.

Yeah, we made that same face.

Biden Administration Won’t Allow Media To Tour Migrant Children Facility ‘Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic’ https://t.co/cBpZD3ueEc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2021

From the Daily Caller:

Reporters will not be allowed inside the Carrizo Springs facility for unaccompanied minors that was recently opened under the Biden administration in Texas, a Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families (ACF) spokesperson told the DCNF. “The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is not hosting media tours of unaccompanied children (UC) facilities currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” an ACF spokesperson told the DCNF. “If media tours resume, we will send a media advisory,” the spokesperson added.

Huh.

Biden would hate the side by side photos of Trump’s “cages” and Biden’s “facilities.” — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) March 2, 2021

What about photo-ops for AOC?

I take it @RepAOC @AOC wont be touring for a photo opt again….. — 🇺🇸 El Chorizo 🇺🇸 (@bddub11) March 2, 2021

Hey, that was our joke!

Send a drone 🙂 — Dana Justice (@msunitedam) March 2, 2021

Gee. I wonder why. …. — Deanne Byers (@DeanneByers111) March 2, 2021

M’kay indeed.

