We come across a lot of ‘How it started/How it’s going tweets on Twitter (it’s sort of a ‘thing’ now), but this from Trump Jr. may be the best we’ve seen yet. Yes, of course, we’re biased but when you think about the ridiculous love affair the left has had with Cuomo over the past year (THEY GAVE HIM AN EMMY) it’s hard to deny this tweet dropping Molly Jong-Fast for ‘crushing’ on Cuomo is pretty damn good.

How it started/How it’s going Cuomo edition CC @mollyjongfast pic.twitter.com/wiilDJE7Xl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2021

Well played, Trump Jr. Well freakin’ played.

I kinda find it sad sexual assault accusations will bring Cuomo down but not the killing of thousands of our elderly close to a year ago. — GLM🇺🇸 (@glmedford) March 2, 2021

Fair point but we’ll take what we can get.

Cuomo should be taken down for all of it … and probably then some.

Newsom and Witmer next! — Andrxw 🇺🇲🇨🇴🇨🇺 (@AJyanksatlas) March 2, 2021

Don’t forget Northam and Cooper as well.

The New York Democrats are destroying themselves. It’s beautiful! — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) March 2, 2021

It has not been a great 2021 for them considering they ‘won’.

And the Emmy does to? — Danny Indashio (@DannyIndashio) March 2, 2021

RIGHT?!

Yikes.

And all too accurate.

Poor girl, look at that face.

Wonder if Molly is still crushing on this guy?

