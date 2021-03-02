Folks, throughout history, the people trying to cancel authors and get rid of books were never EVER the good guys.

Keep that in mind …

JUST IN: Pres. Biden has removed mentions of Dr. Seuss from “Read Across America Day” due to concerns about “racial undertones” in the children’s books -NYP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 2, 2021

We’ve gone beyond things being stupid into things being dangerous.

True story.

Biden trying to cancel an author … huh. What’s next?

Our country is so broken, Cuomo murdered thousands of seniors and still sits in his position, but we're getting rid of books by Dr. Seuss. — Patty Girl 🍀 😉 (@PerspicaciousXY) March 2, 2021

Let’s hear it for the Democrats!

Biden's Legacy: Blatantly stupid overtones done in attempts to conceal imagined racial undertones. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 2, 2021

Its funny because more racist stuff have come out of Biden's mouth in the last 12 months than Seuss in the last 60 years yet here we are ignoring all of it. — Dr. Van (@Paul13Jean) March 2, 2021

Right? We don’t recall Seuss telling Black Americans they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him.

Read Across America Day is literally on Dr. Seuss' birthday. We live in stupid, stupid times. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙 (@RWcopter) March 2, 2021

Remember all the suckers who said this was just about the Confederacy? — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 2, 2021

Censorship, bombings, and higher fuel costs. Great first month. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) March 2, 2021

And lots of COVID deaths.

Don’t forget that.

Will we be strapping all of the Dr. Seuss books to the next load of bombs we drop on Syria? — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) March 2, 2021

"Look, fat. I'm canceling 'Cat in the Hat'." — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) March 2, 2021

Shameful.

***

