Richard Grenell has been breaking down barriers for gay conservatives for years and busting stereotypes that claim LGBT is a Democrat-‘owned’ population. He was simply sharing some feedback he’d received from a transgender Republican and the amazing time she’d had at CPAC.

And for whatever reason, this fired up Lauren Witzke who is apparently a spokesman for some Conservative PAC.

We’re celebrating mental illness now? — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

Richard responded:

No. We are celebrating that God made everyone and people being respectful. Try it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 1, 2021

Then she doubled-down and it got really ugly.

Transgenderism is demonic, no matter how much $$ your donors give you to convince you it isn’t. Is CPAC going to start advocating for chemical castrations for minors next year? Because that’s what’s coming. https://t.co/SmR4Kc3IRX — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

Richard responded again …

Are you ok with welcoming gay conservatives into the Republican party? — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 1, 2021

Guess how this went?

What you really mean is will I sell out on traditional marriage to appease 3% of the population who never votes for us anyway? The answer is no. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

Then she went after him again:

.@RichardGrenell when did this become "Conservatism?" You're confusing libertarianism with Conservatism. We're not giving away our traditional values so you can get a Tax Cut and be the edgy outsider at some West Hollywood clubs. pic.twitter.com/0r9iQQ2IUD — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

Let’s put this in the ‘not helpful’ column, shall we?

Chad Felix Greene chimed in:

I stand up for your right to believe this and advocate for your beliefs. But the conservative movement is now a movement of freedom and liberty more than it ever has been. That includes gay/trans people like me who fight for your liberty. You lose nothing standing with us. https://t.co/7gtDiMklJ5 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 1, 2021

Richard is our spirit animal. And so is Chad Felix Greene!

10 years ago, conservatives caved on same sex marriage, now we have drag queen story hour, chemical castrations, and mastectomies for minors without parental consent. That’s where you’re wrong. We lose EVERYTHING standing with you. https://t.co/lyw2RKxiNX — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 1, 2021

She’s a real sweetie, right?

‘Caved’ on gay marriage? No. We just figured out it was none of our business as long as it was between consenting adults. Then again, most of us thought the government had no place in marriage in the first place but we digress …

Maybe we should remind her that Trump was the first president to come into the White House supporting gay marriage?

“Conservatives” did not cave. Most of us never thought that the government had any business telling people who they can marry. That’s antithetical to conservative values, if you understand them, which I believe @chadfelixg does. — wonton (@CyberWonton) March 1, 2021

People came out to defend Chad, bigly.

You are all the way wrong going after @chadfelixg. He advocates for victims by sharing his own story of grooming and abuse and speaks out against leftist and media manipulation of LGBTQ. Take a beat and read his stuff, you’ll be better for it. https://t.co/MaXV7oBU1s — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 1, 2021

And besides all that, @chadfelixg a wonderful human being who is respectful, kind, and willing to listen and debate any perspective. Do not put him in a box. He built his own. — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 1, 2021

Bingo.

Wrong. We cannot conflate conservatism with biblical law. Not only that, you are treating a friend and ally like an outcast. Have you read Chad? — Cranky "Odal Ruin" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) March 1, 2021

Imagine thinking that respecting another person's right to marry would just be to "appease" them. THEY ARE RIGHTS. Period. — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) March 1, 2021

Chad doesn't support any of those things. You don't have to agree with every belief or practice of your political allies, particularly in a party that favors freedom & individualism. Conservatism needs every voice of reason willing to speak out – maybe try listening yourself. — Sunshine Smirk (@FoundersGirl) March 1, 2021

You obviously have *no* idea who Chad is nor what he believes. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 1, 2021

Weird. I always thought being conservative meant you believed in individual liberty. — Rob Reber (@RREEB9) March 1, 2021

Right?

Crazy.

I’ll stand for same sex marriages all day. That has nothing to do with anything else you stated. You’re blaming gay people for democrats attacking our kids and that’s nonsense. Try joining us in the 21st century — Travis Wines (@TWines4congress) March 1, 2021

Until we can accept as Conservatives we can have a giant tent because we respect and celebrate the INDIVIDUAL we are going to be stuck with silly bouts of in-fighting that don’t serve any real purpose. Laura is welcome to have her opinions on other people, but attacking and trying to cast them out?

Nah.

***

