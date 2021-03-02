Look out, Trump! The Lincoln Project has only just begun to fight Trumpism.

Holy crap, really?

Make no mistake, the fight against Trumpism is just beginning. And we will win.🏴‍☠️ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 1, 2021

We sort of forgot The Lincoln Project was even a thing anymore.

Ok, so that’s not true because we love to point and laugh at them but still.

Byron York’s tweet on the failing, flailing, flaccid ‘project’ is spot on:

This is kind of ridiculous, isn't it? The Lincoln Project has fallen apart, nearly all the founders have quit, there are multiple investigations going on, and they're still flying the itty bitty pirate flag? https://t.co/b770juvBfS — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 1, 2021

And we love the dig at the ‘itty bitty pirate flag.’

Grifters never stop grifting. — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 1, 2021

It's probably Prick Wilson all by himself, clinging desperately to fake relevance. — CynicalVampire (@SpillMyTincture) March 1, 2021

First and foremost, pirates are about separating people from their money. Looks like TLP is being perfectly consistent for once. — Surfing the Avalanche (@SurfingtheAval1) March 1, 2021

The rest of their pirate ship is underwater. — King VideoVader I – Commissions Open! (@VideoVader) March 1, 2021

There’s a sucker born every minute — NewYorkLibertarian (@NYLibertariann) March 1, 2021

And most of them are on the Left and in Never Trump.

Hey man, Steve Schmidt’s yacht didn’t pay for itself.

There is still more money to be grifted, ya know. — LincolnProjectExposed (@ExposedLincoln) March 1, 2021

Something like that.

