Look out, Trump! The Lincoln Project has only just begun to fight Trumpism.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap, really?

We sort of forgot The Lincoln Project was even a thing anymore.

Ok, so that’s not true because we love to point and laugh at them but still.

Byron York’s tweet on the failing, flailing, flaccid ‘project’ is spot on:

Ridiculous.

Laughable.

Hilarious.

The list goes on and on.

And we love the dig at the ‘itty bitty pirate flag.’

And most of them are on the Left and in Never Trump.

Hey man, Steve Schmidt’s yacht didn’t pay for itself.

Something like that.

