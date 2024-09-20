Eco Loon Wants to Destroy Your Quality of Life With Communal Kitchens and...
Kamala Says Freedom Is Ours 'By Right' (Except for Speech, Guns and Whatever Else She Doesn't Like)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Kamala Harris was in Georgia today, giving a speech about abortion and lying about 'Trump abortion bans' taking the life of Amber Nicole Thurman. That's wholesale misinformation, because Thurman was able to procure a chemical abortion and died from complications related to that.

And the only freedom Kamala thinks we women (when they can define that word) care about or are entitled to is abortion.

So when Kamala says freedom is ours, she's lying.

WATCH:

We could list all the ways Kamala is very, very anti-freedom, but we'll let X users have their say first.

All these women, murdered by illegal immigrants.

Where's their freedom, Kamala?

She sure does.

She's vowed to use the DOJ to go after 'misinformation' online.

She's on the record supporting mandatory, door-to-door gun buybacks.

And banning private health insurance.

So. Much. Freedom.

And she's so mad about that.

She wants to ban gas stoves and gas powered cars.

But freedom!

She doesn't mean it. She doesn't believe in freedom. Just abortion. Everything else is dependent on whether or not Kamala likes it.

