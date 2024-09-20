Kamala Says Freedom Is Ours 'By Right' (Except for Speech, Guns and Whatever Else She Doesn't Like)

Kamala Harris was in Georgia today, giving a speech about abortion and lying about 'Trump abortion bans' taking the life of Amber Nicole Thurman. That's wholesale misinformation, because Thurman was able to procure a chemical abortion and died from complications related to that.

Advertisement

And the only freedom Kamala thinks we women (when they can define that word) care about or are entitled to is abortion.

So when Kamala says freedom is ours, she's lying.

WATCH:

Kamala is in Georgia talking about "freedom."



What about Laken Riley's freedom? She was a 22-year-old nursing student out for a jog on the University of Georgia campus when a Kamala illegal brutally assaulted, beat, and killed her.



Her blood is on Kamala's hands. pic.twitter.com/HUBFLUvF2g — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

We could list all the ways Kamala is very, very anti-freedom, but we'll let X users have their say first.

Say their names pic.twitter.com/avD5ggDrMv — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) September 20, 2024

All these women, murdered by illegal immigrants.

Where's their freedom, Kamala?

She DOES NOT care about Freedom. She wants to take everything away from us. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) September 20, 2024

She sure does.

Here's another "freedom" she hates: freedom of speech! pic.twitter.com/ErXgKenSIJ — The Kosher Red Pill (@KosherRedPill) September 20, 2024

She's vowed to use the DOJ to go after 'misinformation' online.

Kamala: you have freedom



Me: how about with guns?



Kamala: absolutely not



Me: how about with my health insurance?



Kamala: absolutely not



Me: how’s that freedom?



Kamala: well I was raised in a middle class family……. — Ben Stough (@StoughBen) September 20, 2024

She's on the record supporting mandatory, door-to-door gun buybacks.

And banning private health insurance.

So. Much. Freedom.

We all know the only freedom she's talking about is abortion, which returned to the states and is no longer a federal issue. — starandseen (@starandseen) September 20, 2024

And she's so mad about that.

When Democrats talk about “freedom”, they are only talking about the right to abortion or LGBTQ….that is their definition of “freedom”… https://t.co/PuqkL0n6Es — critical mix theory (@allidoismix) September 20, 2024

She wants to ban gas stoves and gas powered cars.

But freedom!

She doesn't mean it. She doesn't believe in freedom. Just abortion. Everything else is dependent on whether or not Kamala likes it.