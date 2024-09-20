Here's Kamala Harris on Gun Confiscation vs. What Would Happen to Somebody Who Broke Into Her House

One of Kamala Harris' remarks at yesterday's word salad buffet and cringe-a-palooza hosted by Oprah Winfrey will serve as part of the following "compare and contrast" assignment.

Up first are these remarks from Kamala Harris from 2007 when she was the District Attorney of San Francisco. Basically Harris said the government should be allowed to kick in the doors of legal gun owners to make sure they're behaving responsibly. Yep, she really said that:

Kamala Harris: “Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible.”



Terrifying, disqualifying, and blatantly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/c7NY5QsHBk — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) September 18, 2024

One more time: "Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible."

So, Harris thinks the government should be able to barge into the homes of gun owners (and remember, she recently said her "values haven't changed"). Compare that to what she said to Oprah yesterday:

Kamala Harris: “If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot. Probably should not have said that.” pic.twitter.com/hlpGKUZAik — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 20, 2024

Oh, really?

Kamala Harris advocated for door-to-door mandatory gun buyback programs.



Maybe a journalist worth the professional reputation would follow up on that one. https://t.co/ecrCqgTdmp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

Harris clearly would like everybody to think she owns a gun because she has swing states to try and win, or maybe she's insinuating what the Secret Service would do.

Someone ask her — in a live event — what kind of gun she owns. https://t.co/ZDC96pvKjd — Rod Sales 🏹 ✡︎🎗️ (@sanhedrin72a4) September 20, 2024

We can't help but notice that "journalists" never seem to think that's an important follow-up question to ask.

The problem is… she is the same person trying to take YOUR guns away….. https://t.co/m25rvSoRMK — E sosa (@esosa_ca) September 20, 2024

The entire Harris campaign is an invented exercise in contradictions and one-eighties.

And yet Kamala Harris raised money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund which bailed out looters https://t.co/oFJgcCc2hF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 20, 2024

As is the case with many Democrats, their personal security is of the utmost importance. Yours, not so much.