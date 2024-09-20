Here's Kamala Harris on Gun Confiscation vs. What Would Happen to Somebody Who Broke Into Her House

Muy ESTUPIDA! AOC Plays Her 'Latina Card' Defending Kamala the Border Czar and...
Doug P.  |  10:16 AM on September 20, 2024
AngieArtist

One of Kamala Harris' remarks at yesterday's word salad buffet and cringe-a-palooza hosted by Oprah Winfrey will serve as part of the following "compare and contrast" assignment. 

Up first are these remarks from Kamala Harris from 2007 when she was the District Attorney of San Francisco. Basically Harris said the government should be allowed to kick in the doors of legal gun owners to make sure they're behaving responsibly. Yep, she really said that:

One more time: "Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible."

So, Harris thinks the government should be able to barge into the homes of gun owners (and remember, she recently said her "values haven't changed"). Compare that to what she said to Oprah yesterday:

Oh, really? 

Harris clearly would like everybody to think she owns a gun because she has swing states to try and win, or maybe she's insinuating what the Secret Service would do.

We can't help but notice that "journalists" never seem to think that's an important follow-up question to ask.

The entire Harris campaign is an invented exercise in contradictions and one-eighties. 

As is the case with many Democrats, their personal security is of the utmost importance. Yours, not so much.

