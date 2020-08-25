Never bend a knee to the mob.

We’re not entirely sure what this mob of white, skinny, entitled, likely bored college kids was protesting about exactly. They probably don’t either. But it sounds like they’re yelling, ‘Silence is violence,’ and they want this seated woman to raise her fist, and she refused.

So they descended on her like a bunch of loud, patchouli-smelling gnats.

That woman has courage. Good for her. Stand up to the insanity. pic.twitter.com/Tqml9Viw7R — Alexis Haridopolos (@AHaridopolos) August 25, 2020

We looked up the one guy’s t-shirt and apparently it’s from a group that fights for affordable housing? Eh, whatever he needs to do to feel like he matters more than he really does, we suppose.

see… i have a question though… why is it all white people doing this? seriously. — Fortis Fortuna Adiuvio (@ballsohardu55) August 25, 2020

They chant "no justice", which makes no sense since the investigation only began. Now if their was sort of malfeasance as this went through the judicial process, then it would make sense. — Grey Matters (@Matter_of_Grey) August 25, 2020

And nobody helps her. Cowards and bullies — Lala (@lacoolio1) August 25, 2020

Seems she was ok about taking care of herself in this situation.

She certainly held her own.

These useful idiots don't even know they're using a Communist symbol, nor are they aware that their gesture could also be construed as similar to a Nazi Salute. Communists and Nazis have a lot more in common than they have differences. — Want2BNTexas (@Want2BNTexas) August 25, 2020

they want a raised hand today and your personal liberty tomorrow — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 25, 2020

Welp, they’ll have to come and take it, then.

Sorry, not sorry.

As if they are going to change her mind through intimidation. — Peter S. Partee, Sr. (@ParteeSr) August 25, 2020

Somebody needs to teach these kids about Kristallnacht…….And why they are doing the exact same thing.@afbranco pic.twitter.com/wZj2N6nDSi — I’m your Huckleberry (@MrDMummery) August 25, 2020

When you ignore history, you are doomed to repeat it.

Case in point.

***

Related:

‘Left HATES minorities who think for themselves’: Richard Grenell DROPS Chris Cuomo for flat-out smearing Sen. Tim Scott

Absolutely BATS**T! Donna Brazile LOSES IT talking about 1st night of the RNC and Tammy Bruce handles it like a BOSS (watch)

‘Lie is worse than the tweet’! Leslie Marshall claims intern tweeted GROSSLY racist tweet about Nikki Haley but ain’t nobody buyin’ it