WTF is wrong with the media?

Wait.

Don’t answer that.

We knew they’d lose their minds once the Republican National Convention got going but even we were a bit surprised at how openly racist some of the comments from the Left (including the media) were. Chris Cuomo accusing Sen. Tim Scott of carrying water for Trump?

What now?

Did he accuse any of the other Republicans of doing that?

Richard Grenell called him out:

Awful.

Be better, Fredo.

Seriously.

Surprised Fredo didn't call him an 'Uncle Tom'…the Left hate minorities who dare think for themselves. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 25, 2020

The nerve of Tim Scott thinking for himself, being a Black Republican and supporting Trump.

Psh.

Fredo is a racist. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) August 25, 2020

Fredo knows a thing or two about carrying water for someone…he's basically covering for his brother's failings as Governor. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 25, 2020

He owes Senator Scott an apology. That was an outstanding speech. — Jodi (@APLMom) August 25, 2020

This is racist. It's a huge reason why Sen Scott is on the receiving end of so many death threats and hate. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) August 25, 2020

Chris sounds like a racist. @CNN — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) August 25, 2020

*sounds like*

Stay classy, Cuomo.

***

