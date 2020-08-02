There’s a reason the media and the Left (yeah yeah, same difference) are working so hard to keep Joe Biden from debating Donald Trump and it’s NOT because they don’t think it’s fair for him to have to correct Trump’s lies over and over again. Joe Lockhart seriously tried to sell that BS on CNN … right? EL OH EL.

The real reason why is things are far worse than we even know, at least according to Dan Bongino:

Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 2, 2020

Watching Biden is so uncomfortable that even we struggle with making fun of him. It just feels cruel when it’s obvious the man really isn’t there. At all.

They are going to hide him. If they kick him out now, they get Bernie-they really don’t want him. Maybe they do-now. If Biden wins; they let him be Pres for a month or two; declare him unfit-then Kamala is Pres. — DomesticTerrorismIsHere🇺🇸 (@Kelly3132) August 2, 2020

This has been a horrific case of elder abuse. — Itsme,Elle. 🌺 (@Itsmeforsure1) August 2, 2020

Sort of like how they keep pushing RBG to hang on just a little longer … it’s pretty gross.

They are finally admitting what we have been seeing for months? Good. So disrespectful to keep him in the limelight. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mamasherry21) August 2, 2020

The whole damn party is a cognitive decline. — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) August 2, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

I pray for him and his well being. I hope his loved ones intervene and get him the care he needs. — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) August 2, 2020

We've seen Biden's decline play out even on MSM

…the vacant look in his eyes

…the outbursts and unpredictability

…the inability to focus Superficial interactions are ok, but nothing more Its actually very sad if it weren't so scary for our country Can he last until Nov? — Kaleigh (@OceanStarsSands) August 2, 2020

Is this why he hasn’t picked a VP yet?? I feel like they are going to swap him out at any moment — Matthew Wolf (@Wolfie1108) August 2, 2020

He did delay his VP pick another week.

As a older person myself, feel bad for this guy. Already appears he doesn't know whether he is coming or going. One of worst things that can happen to a person. — SteadyWarbler (@RonaldGarceau4) August 2, 2020

Biden is fading fast.

I have a real problem with someone who is obviously showing signs of cognitive decline….helll he’s what..77 pushing 80?? And we are gonna give him the NUCLEAR CODES if he wins?? I think NOT….. — Barbara Jarvis (@Barbara02198417) August 2, 2020

Of course. Why else has he been in hiding for months and refusing interviews. — Ryan Leisure (@ryanleisure) August 2, 2020

Even though I’m a conservative, I hope this isn’t true. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone or any family. — Sean Parker (@sparker1968army) August 2, 2020

And once again you see the real difference between the Right and the Left. If Trump were fading like Biden is, the Left would be MERCILESS. The guy has a typo in a tweet and it’s the freaking news for three days …

People on the Right? They feel sorry for Biden, they pray for him.

But you know, we’re the bad guys and stuff.



