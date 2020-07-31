Techno Fog wrote a thread about the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) documents that have been unsealed …

Grab some popcorn folks, because HO-LEE CHIT.

The Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) documents have been unsealed. Will be posting excerpts here – Starting with allegations of minor being trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz (as prev. alleged). Thread. pic.twitter.com/jELX0qRDcc — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The trafficking scheme was international in scope – in France, Ghislaine Maxwell ordered her give an "erotic massage" to a French hotel magnate. Deposition of the victim: "I was ordered by Ghislaine (Maxwell) to go and give him an erotic massage." pic.twitter.com/F1l0uX35v2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

These people are just evil.

There is no other word for this sort of behavior.

Serious allegations – Maxwell directed the minor to have sex with former MIT scientist Marvin Minsky at Epstein's complex in the US Virgin Islands. (Minsky pictured.) pic.twitter.com/BUluGMu9Wo — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure you’re going to be sick? Yup, just made that face.

Allegations against Dershowitz – Not only did Dershowitz abuse the minor, but he helped draft a non-prosecution agreement that gave Dershowitz immunity. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/qa5p0VUJ2k — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Sweet baby corn.

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Ruh-roh.

Better check on Hilldawg.

Emails between Epstein and Maxwell: Epstein instructs Maxwell on how to deny allegations. Epstein tells Maxwell: She had "done nothing wrong." "Go to parties. Deal with it." pic.twitter.com/vnAK2Y56ze — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Wow.

Did we mention these people are (were) evil?

This is big: The FBI was in contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's minor victim back in 2014. Yet they did nothing. pic.twitter.com/ItC7kOGO0i — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

This IS big.

They did NOTHING.

Think about that for a minute.

Who was president in 2014? Hrm.

Heartbreaking – The minor victim was asking the FBI for the evidence (photos and videos) they seized from Epstein. Why? So she could prosecute her civil case. pic.twitter.com/WlISCmN6Ze — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Awful.

Remember that famous Prince Andrew photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and the victim? The FBI had their own copy for years – even before the victim's 2011 FBI interview. The FBI knew. They always knew. pic.twitter.com/A5TjKt4Kf7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

THEY ALWAYS KNEW.

The DOJ let free Epstein's co-conspirator's in the FL case. This included Maxwell and Sarah Kellen. Here the victim describes the abuse during flights from Epstein, Maxwell, and Kellen. pic.twitter.com/1zF2MELFDw — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Now – let's put things into context. We previously broke what the FBI/DOJ (in 2008) knew about Epstein. Main Justice (DC DOJ) was helping run the Epstein case – and even delayed the grand juries. pic.twitter.com/8poLZj6Q6U — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

Delayed the grand juries.

Wow.

At the time Epstein signed his plea deal… The FBI and DOJ knew it had not interviewed all his victims. pic.twitter.com/tyLdj56Hx5 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

What makes us think this is only the tip of the Epstein iceberg?

Yikes.

