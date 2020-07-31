Techno Fog wrote a thread about the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) documents that have been unsealed …
Grab some popcorn folks, because HO-LEE CHIT.
The Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) documents have been unsealed.
Will be posting excerpts here –
Starting with allegations of minor being trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz (as prev. alleged).
Thread. pic.twitter.com/jELX0qRDcc
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
The trafficking scheme was international in scope – in France, Ghislaine Maxwell ordered her give an "erotic massage" to a French hotel magnate.
Deposition of the victim:
"I was ordered by Ghislaine (Maxwell) to go and give him an erotic massage." pic.twitter.com/F1l0uX35v2
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
These people are just evil.
There is no other word for this sort of behavior.
Serious allegations –
Maxwell directed the minor to have sex with former MIT scientist Marvin Minsky at Epstein's complex in the US Virgin Islands.
(Minsky pictured.) pic.twitter.com/BUluGMu9Wo
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure you’re going to be sick? Yup, just made that face.
Allegations against Dershowitz –
Not only did Dershowitz abuse the minor, but he helped draft a non-prosecution agreement that gave Dershowitz immunity.
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Sweet baby corn.
Witness interview:
Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Ruh-roh.
Better check on Hilldawg.
Emails between Epstein and Maxwell:
Epstein instructs Maxwell on how to deny allegations.
Epstein tells Maxwell:
She had "done nothing wrong."
"Go to parties. Deal with it." pic.twitter.com/vnAK2Y56ze
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Wow.
Did we mention these people are (were) evil?
This is big:
The FBI was in contact with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's minor victim back in 2014.
Yet they did nothing. pic.twitter.com/ItC7kOGO0i
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
This IS big.
They did NOTHING.
Think about that for a minute.
Who was president in 2014? Hrm.
Heartbreaking –
The minor victim was asking the FBI for the evidence (photos and videos) they seized from Epstein.
Why?
So she could prosecute her civil case. pic.twitter.com/WlISCmN6Ze
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Awful.
Remember that famous Prince Andrew photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and the victim?
The FBI had their own copy for years – even before the victim's 2011 FBI interview.
The FBI knew. They always knew. pic.twitter.com/A5TjKt4Kf7
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
THEY ALWAYS KNEW.
The DOJ let free Epstein's co-conspirator's in the FL case.
This included Maxwell and Sarah Kellen.
Here the victim describes the abuse during flights from Epstein, Maxwell, and Kellen. pic.twitter.com/1zF2MELFDw
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Now – let's put things into context.
We previously broke what the FBI/DOJ (in 2008) knew about Epstein.
Main Justice (DC DOJ) was helping run the Epstein case – and even delayed the grand juries. pic.twitter.com/8poLZj6Q6U
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
Delayed the grand juries.
Wow.
At the time Epstein signed his plea deal…
The FBI and DOJ knew it had not interviewed all his victims. pic.twitter.com/tyLdj56Hx5
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020
What makes us think this is only the tip of the Epstein iceberg?
Yikes.
***
