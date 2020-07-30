The fact no one really trusts traditional media is truly the media’s own fault.

People simply can’t rely on them to tell the whole story, and Richard Grenell was good enough to tell them why.

Even if they probably don’t want to hear it.

advocates posing as journalists have ruined the profession. -Editors have failed to hold advocates to account.

-Young reporters don’t feel like they need to call the people they write about.

-Reposting/repackaging others’ stories is routine.

-anonymous quotes overused https://t.co/UJvZASX2Sg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 30, 2020

But tell us how you REALLY feel, Richard. Heh.

Truth hurts.

There has never been more of a need for an objective, fact-reporting media than NOW, but they’re all too busy playing politics.

Correct. We need truly objective, hard working, passionate 4th estate to help challenge & bridge our communication. Not Agendas. Just Truth. — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) July 30, 2020

No agendas?!

But then who will write mean things about the ‘bAd OrAnGe MaN?’

What’s interesting to me, is that legit journalists have sat by from the sidelines, and watched while their profession has been trashed. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) July 30, 2020

James Rosen, Sharyl Attkisson, Brit Hume … there are still a few out there.

Keyword, few.

Could not agree more. I studied journalism in college from the late Loyal Gould (AP)-"Just the facts, never let them figure out how you voted." — Howard Steele (@HowardSteele5) July 30, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Where have the professional journalists gone? Create new media outlets with professional journalists now! — Berndt (@Berndt99728125) July 30, 2020

These so called journalists have banded together to keep editors from firing them for terrible work. This is another result of cancel culture and terrible hiring practices. — EssentialJake (@MJake1969) July 30, 2020

It’s a generation whose entire cultural experience has been defined and controlled by large corporations like Disney. All they know is obedience and group think, none of this is surprising. — Alea iacta est (@Aleaiac58848626) July 30, 2020

I trust the National Enquirer more than I trust CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, and half of Fox — Jeff H 🇺🇸☕🇺🇸☕🇺🇸 (@JeffH68802494) July 30, 2020

Ouch.

And yet totally fair.

And social media is at the core of it all. Whatever they gotta say for likes and retweets.. — Justin 🇺🇸 (@Truthmotiv8) July 30, 2020

Those clicks and retweets aren’t going to click and retweet themselves.

***

Related:

‘And YOU are just GROSS’: Mika Brzezinski DRAGGED for using ‘just the facts’ around Herman Cain’s death to blame Trump

‘Can you at least TRY and hide your glee?’ Ana Navarro out-awfuls the worst of the WORST grave-dancing on Herman Cain’s passing

‘Bought and PAID FOR’: Tweep who didn’t believe the WHO was a propaganda arm tweets DAMNING thread on what changed their mind