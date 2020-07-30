Ana Navarro was disgusting over Herman Cain’s passing.

And Bill Montgomery’s passing.

And Gohmert getting sick.

We know, you’re shocked the hateful heifer said something hateful …

Herman Caín thought Covid was a hoax, scoffed at wearing a mask. Died of Covid. Bill Montgomery, co-founder of pro-Trump, Turning Point USA, scoffed at virus. Died of Covid. Rep. Gohmert refused to wear a mask. Has Covid. See a pattern?

Covid doesn’t care about partisanship. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 30, 2020

She says in her partisan AF tweet.

Imagine having this much hate in your heart.

Wow.

Yes, the pattern is that you are disgusting. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 30, 2020

And you don't care about human dignity. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 30, 2020

Of course not.

But you know, she’s super principled and stuff.

People like this fool their audiences – and themselves- into thinking they are good or decent or moral. Then they reveal themselves in public by crapping on dead people for likes.

I guess that’s a silver lining of otherwise putrid social media. — GregEsq (@GregEsq) July 30, 2020

Of course #AnaNavarro would stoop to use the death of a good man she didn’t agree with for her own political partisanship & hatred. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) July 30, 2020

Never Trump is gonna Never Trump.

Why is the mask important here? I don't understand the relevance. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 30, 2020

Because she’s a hateful harpy politicizing a man’s death.

That’s why.

Mainly because of his faith. He walked knowing he had nothing to fear on this earth. Hermain Cain went to meet Jesus at the time he was supposed to. That’s a concept liberals will never understand. — Doug Bailey (@thedougbailey) July 30, 2020

Amen.

STFU and eat your goat. You’re a bad person. — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 30, 2020

Can you at least try to hide your glee? Not a good look, lady. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 30, 2020

Ana doing her happy dance — Reclaiming My Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) July 30, 2020

Ana is doing a bit of grave dancing. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) July 30, 2020

Just a bit.

Again, and I can’t stress this enough people: Do not politicize #coronavirus! Be principled, like Ana here.#HermanCain pic.twitter.com/WTXG46g8rE — Howard Beale's hate child (@BealesHateChild) July 30, 2020

Is every death from covid something to celebrate, or just republicans? Do we find pleasure in the deaths of those that followed orders to NOT where masks in the beginning? Or just after the guidelines changed? Just trying to get some specifics on your soulless game here…. — ItsJustMe (@HiCrazyPeople1) July 30, 2020

You seem to care plenty about partisanship. How many people on the left have gotten COVID? How many of them wore masks, and still got it? How many on the left don't wear masks? Politicizing his death, is rotten, even by your low standards. And you lecture about partisanship? — It's me, E! (@The_Original_E_) July 30, 2020

“#Covid doesn’t care about partisanship”…except for mass protests? These “principled conservatives” like Ana seem to really believe that people suffer from amnesia. pic.twitter.com/KaRGsnjWjA — Howard Beale's hate child (@BealesHateChild) July 30, 2020

oRaNgE mAn BaD.

You're a hateful nasty woman. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 30, 2020

You’re disgusting — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 30, 2020

Sums it up.

Imagine being this hateful. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 30, 2020

Pass.

Says the woman who only points out Republicans who have died. — markb (@cubscoltsfan) July 30, 2020

You really are quite despicable — heavyjohn (@theheavyjohn) July 30, 2020

Ghoulish — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 30, 2020

This.

You are sick. — @amuse (@amuse) July 30, 2020

And this.

This is where you are wrong, and heartless. We don’t think it’s a hoax. But we refuse to live in fear. It is a virus we must learn to live with. Feel free to stay at home permanently and take your heartless POS tweets with you. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) July 30, 2020

Can you be any more callous and partisan? This is a moment to be humane not gloat. — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) July 30, 2020

I’m a pro mask person, but that tweet is straight up evil. — Mat Smith (@mathewsmithmd) July 30, 2020

Yup. Ana sucks. And water is still wet.

***

Related:

‘Bought and PAID FOR’: Tweep who didn’t believe the WHO was a propaganda arm tweets DAMNING thread on what changed their mind

Who they REALLY are –> Vox’s Aaron Rupar can’t even wait 30 minutes to dance on Herman Cain’s grave in DUNK on Trump

‘The revolution is eating itself’! Byron York’s thread about Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ and why they’re falling apart a MUST read