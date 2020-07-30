When you’re dealing with the Left and their ridiculous obsession with identity politics, you always end up reading about how one group started eating another because ultimately no matter how much they pretend to care about the same things, they all want to be the biggest victim.

Or the biggest savior.

Ultimately, they can’t work together because everything they do and fight for is based on revenge.

So we’re not at all surprised to read about the problems Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ is having:

Remember the Wall of Moms? Protecting Portland rioters. Fawning press coverage. Copycat Wall of Moms groups forming around country. But now Portland Wall of Moms falling apart, riven by racial tension. 1/6 https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Womp-womp.

Problem: Wall of Moms 'predominantly white,' enjoys press attention black-led groups, who have been in fight longer, don't get. Resentments rise. Portland WOM leaders, white women, give up positions to black women. 2/6 https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Keep going.

But at same time, Portland Wall of Moms founder, white woman, registers WOM with state of Oregon as nonprofit group that can receive tax-free contributions. Makes herself president; doesn't tell black colleagues. 3/6 https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Rival black-led group, Don't Shoot Portland, attacks: 'Anti-Blackness showed its ugly face with Wall of Moms.' Particularly angry that Wall of Moms incorporated 'without the knowledge of the Black leadership WOM was claiming to implement.' 4/6 https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Anti-Blackness showed its ugly face because a white woman registered WOM as a non-profit.

Of course, she didn’t tell them so maybe?

You know what, we have no idea how any of this ridiculousness works.

Remember the saying: 'Every great cause begins as a movement, becomes a business, and eventually degenerates into a racket.' Wall of Moms went from movement stage to business stage in record time–a matter of days. Next: Racket. 5/6 https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Apparently pretending to be the mother of a bunch of morons setting crap on fire is very lucrative.

Now, at very moment national media celebrates Wall of Moms as movement spreading across country, original Wall of Moms in Portland is collapsing from its own internal tensions. Link: The Revolution Devours Itself in Portland. 6/6 End. https://t.co/eomLJ1d2kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 30, 2020

Happens. Every. Time.

Ain’t it funny?