If you needed proof of how absolutely disgusting and repugnant the Left and the media really are, look no further than this tweet from Vox’s Aaron Rupar. How broken does someone have to be to think this is in ANY way appropriate to tweet moments after finding out Herman Cain has passed away?

Herman Cain's last public appearance was appearing at Trump's Tulsa rally without a mask. He posted an anti-mask tweet the day before that has since been deleted. https://t.co/8Z6MisLzAs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

W.

T.

F?

Mere moments after the announcement of Herman’s death. These people are nothing more than ghouls.

Dance on that grave, Ghoul, DANCE! — Rani ~~ ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨 (@MilitaryRosary) July 30, 2020

Not even half an hour after the announcement.

Yup.

Aaron Rupar feels that it is appropriate to belittle the passing of a fellow human with an “I told you so” statement that really is much more about what a small person he is as opposed to what he THINKS he said. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 30, 2020

There are no words.

Be a better human being, Aaron. Jesus. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 30, 2020

We’re not sure he knows what being a better human actually means.

Less than 30 minutes. Impressive. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 30, 2020

Had to be among the first to say something disgusting. Oh, don’t worry, there are plenty more.

The Left showing us who they really are pic.twitter.com/nGHuGvTQJm — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) July 30, 2020

True story.

This says a lot about you. It is very revealing of your character, or rather lack of one. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 30, 2020

Here comes the "HE DESERVED IT" crowd, as predictable and slimy as ever….. https://t.co/UmPX6zNExx — @ AllenRay on Parler (@2CynicAl65) July 30, 2020

You have no idea.

Thanks for showing everyone what a soulless ghoul you are. It really helps to weed out the stank that is accounts like yours. — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) July 30, 2020

Note: The number of toads responding to his tweet claiming Cain got what was coming to him is so repulsive … this editor cannot bring herself to include them. If you want to see the uglier side of humanity, take a look.

Remember this in November.

***

Related:

Suuure, go with THAT: NYT shows how racist THEY ARE with ludicrous headline trashing the suburbs after Trump scraps ‘fair housing’

‘The revolution is eating itself’! Byron York’s thread about Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ and why they’re falling apart a MUST read