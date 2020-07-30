Mika Brzezinski had to get her digs in after Herman Cain passed away. Of course, the TDS-inflicted Mika was more concerned about slamming Trump than she was going after Cain but still … this is pretty gross.

And trying to hide behind ‘just the facts’?

Whatever.

Jeebus, Mika. Give it 24 hours before being a shrieking harpy, would ya’?

OrAnGe MaN bAd.

It’s all so old.

But she claims it’s just the facts!

Oopsie.

Could it be that Mika is pushing … wait for it … wait some more … FAKE NEWS?!

Oof.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

We’re grateful to Rob for saying it for us …

True story.

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT!!!

This. ^

Just the facts, right?

***

