It’s like Trump has a laser pointer and the media/Left runs around chasing the little red dot on the wall and on the floor.

First, he said he wanted to delay the election (and they lost their minds, see Seth Abramson), and now he says he wants to move the election UP.

We just sit here watching, writing, and laughing.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

Ain’t that the truth?

Nobody out-trolls Trump.

***

Related:

Douche ALERT –> Rep. Raskin mocks religious objections to lockdowns in 1 breath, praises BLM ‘protests’ in the next (watch)

‘Looking for evil, not stupid’: Adam Carolla’s tweet about the founding fathers, the Constitution, and Gavin Newsom is PRICELESS

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionelectionmediaTrollTrump