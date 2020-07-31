ALERT: Seth Abramson has another conspiracy he’d like to push. Luckily this one is only three tweets long versus that one time when he wrote something like 400 tweets.

They are freaking TF out about Trump’s tweet possibly delaying the election.

Heh.

Look at this.

(ALERT) Mike Pompeo just testified under oath that *Barr* will decide if Trump—despite having no constitutional authority to do so—can *announce* he's moving the election. Read that sentence multiple times and then retweet this. We're witnessing a historic threat to rule of law. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 30, 2020

But we’ve been told this is a novel virus in unprecedented times and stuff.

And then it gets even dumber:

Yes we are. Pls follow and read everything @SethAbramson writes. https://t.co/PMOw9WQ0G2 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 30, 2020

Holy chit. Lincoln would never stop throwing up if he saw these people using his name …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re still waiting for Seth to be right about, well, anything.

Again, nobody needs Trump to win more than the Lincoln Project, keep that in mind.

So The Lincoln Project is issuing a blanket endorsement one of the nuttiest conspiracy mongers on the internet. I think we're done here. https://t.co/y95mBiIPBi — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 31, 2020

Right?

Although to be fair, when they endorsed Biden we were pretty sure they were pretty much done.

The Lincoln Project was done a long time ago. — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) July 31, 2020

See?

It's always like a big creative-writing contest with these people. Let's see who can weave the most horrifying, apocalyptic scenario that ends with the destruction of "democracy" based on one question in a tweet. I love Trump. — Johnny Whig (@JohnnyWhig) July 31, 2020

Aggressively on-brand these days. They know their audience. — Inex (@inexemplum) July 31, 2020

Fair point.

They do seem to know their audience.

Everyone knows the Lincoln Project is a joke. This just solidified it. — Sarah (@txmom1776) July 31, 2020

Indeed it did.

If only the joke were funny.

***

