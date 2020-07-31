In case you missed it, Obama turned his eulogy for John Lewis into a campaign speech for Joe Biden.

Or really, for himself.

C’mon, we all know Joe is just a placeholder so the rest of the Democratic leaders can run things like a bunch of power-hunger puppeteers. Even Democrats have to know Sleepy Joe cannot lead the free world.

And Obama out there all but ‘stumping’ only supports this suspicion.

Trending

Tucker didn’t even pretend to hold back.

‘They hide their real beliefs. They say precisely the opposite of what they mean.’

He left off, ‘Then they play the victim when called out for the BS.’

Same playbook over and over and over again.

Sadly it seems more and more like that’s the truth.

It’s been working for them for decades, why change now?

***

Related:

Nothing to see here! Just Sen. Dianne Feinstein praising Communist China (watch)

‘Stop erasing WOMEN!’ CNN out-CNNs ITSELF with piece about ‘individuals with a cervix’ getting cancer screenings sooner

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBLMGeorge FloydJohn LewisObamaTucker Carlson