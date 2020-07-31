Yeah yeah yeah, we know.
We know you know we know.
But still, we’ve gotta say it.
CNN is gonna CNN.
And this one is a DOOZY.
Individuals with a cervix are now recommended to start cervical cancers screening at 25 and continue through age 65, with HPV testing every five years as the preferred method of testing, according to a new guideline released by the American Cancer Society https://t.co/gUhYdIIx69
— CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2020
Yikes! This was stupid even for CNN.
"Individuals with a cervix." I'm pretty sure there's a word for these individuals but I can't be certain. https://t.co/K9pGOBOowp
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 31, 2020
Starts with a ‘wo,’ ends with a ‘men.’
Congratulations women, you have been demoted to “individual with a cervix”… keep voting for Democrats and maybe, with a lot of luck, you may get to identify as “warm-blooded bipedal howler mammal”
— The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) July 31, 2020
Demoting women to play identity politics.
Such a winning strategy, CNN.
BRB… gonna go get an MRI to see if I'm one of these individuals with a cervix.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2020
Heh.
Tim Young, always doing his part.
Stop erasing women and pretending it’s progressive.
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 31, 2020
Winner winner chicken dinner!
We have a BINGO!
All. Day. This. ^
So women.
— Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) July 31, 2020
Woman. To have an actual cervix requires being a biological woman.
— stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) July 31, 2020
FFS.
Women.
We are called women.
— L (@SomeBitchIKnow) July 31, 2020
This ain’t rocket science.
By individuals, you mean women, right?
— Cobra Kai-itarian (@Cobratarian) July 31, 2020
Has Tater gotten checked out lately?
— Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) July 31, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 31, 2020
If women are to be called individuals with a cervix, are men to be called individuals with penises?
— sandy hazel (@hazelsandy) July 30, 2020
Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina.
You're welcome.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 31, 2020
The proper term is women pic.twitter.com/IrJZYwCpgo
— Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 31, 2020
YAAAS!
MOM JEANS!
CNN: Why are our ratings so low?
Also CNN: Publishes scientific article about women's health, failing to use the word women, or explain it's literally about women's health, thus seeming like anti-science lunatics.
Also CNN: Why are our ratings so low?
— Slender Man Privilege (@SlenderAudacity) July 31, 2020
You know they’ve had this very discussion more than once.
Alexa: show me something where none of it is true
— jsparker3 (@jsparker31) July 31, 2020
If you have a cervix, you’re a woman. If you don’t, you’re a man. Science is simple.
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 31, 2020
Simple.
Which is why CNN still couldn’t get it right.
***
