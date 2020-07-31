Senator Dianne Feinstein is truly proof that we desperately need term limits in America.

The woman has been in office since God was a boy.

Look at this hot mess, praising China. Really?

“We hold China as a country… growing into a respectable nation among other nations. I deeply believe that.”

— Dianne Feinstein China’s Communist Party puts Uighurs in camps, just took over Hong Kong, conducts mass espionage against the US, and on & on.pic.twitter.com/MvjAHYhyig — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 30, 2020

We?

Speak for yourself, lady.

Dianne has always loved China – just ask her Chinese ‘driver’ of 20 years.

Driver.

Heh.

What do you expect from someone who had a Chinese spy on her payroll for 20 years? — Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) July 30, 2020

In an unrelated story, a Chinese holding company wired her account 25 million dollars today… — C. Edmund Wright (@CEdmundWright) July 30, 2020

Oof.

How many hours has she spent in a room with CCP decision makers to even be qualified to make this statement…other than spies in her employ🙄 — Papafucius (@papafucius) July 30, 2020

This is either an old clip, or she is missing her spying driver! — Quantumrise (@Quantumfall) July 30, 2020

There's a video clip somewhere of Joe Biden saying the exact same thing. — Hope (@HopeJennett) July 30, 2020

It is the Democrat way.

Eff Dianne Feinstein — 🔥🧀🔥 Fromage d’Flambé (@flamingcheeze) July 30, 2020

Can’t bite the hand that feeds you. — Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) July 30, 2020

So much truth here because we know exactly who owns the hand that feeds the Democrats.

And Dianne just proved it.

***

Related:

‘Stop erasing WOMEN!’ CNN out-CNNs ITSELF with piece about ‘individuals with a cervix’ getting cancer screenings sooner

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread

‘Bought and PAID FOR’: Tweep who didn’t believe the WHO was a propaganda arm tweets DAMNING thread on what changed their mind