Senator Dianne Feinstein is truly proof that we desperately need term limits in America.
The woman has been in office since God was a boy.
Look at this hot mess, praising China. Really?
“We hold China as a country… growing into a respectable nation among other nations. I deeply believe that.”
— Dianne Feinstein
China’s Communist Party puts Uighurs in camps, just took over Hong Kong, conducts mass espionage against the US, and on & on.pic.twitter.com/MvjAHYhyig
— JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) July 30, 2020
We?
Speak for yourself, lady.
Dianne has always loved China – just ask her Chinese ‘driver’ of 20 years.
Driver.
Heh.
What do you expect from someone who had a Chinese spy on her payroll for 20 years?
— Stewed Hamm sucks (@StewedHamm) July 30, 2020
In an unrelated story, a Chinese holding company wired her account 25 million dollars today…
— C. Edmund Wright (@CEdmundWright) July 30, 2020
Oof.
How many hours has she spent in a room with CCP decision makers to even be qualified to make this statement…other than spies in her employ🙄
— Papafucius (@papafucius) July 30, 2020
This is either an old clip, or she is missing her spying driver!
— Quantumrise (@Quantumfall) July 30, 2020
There's a video clip somewhere of Joe Biden saying the exact same thing.
— Hope (@HopeJennett) July 30, 2020
It is the Democrat way.
Eff Dianne Feinstein
— 🔥🧀🔥 Fromage d’Flambé (@flamingcheeze) July 30, 2020
Can’t bite the hand that feeds you.
— Sean McPeak (@Sean_McPeak) July 30, 2020
So much truth here because we know exactly who owns the hand that feeds the Democrats.
And Dianne just proved it.
