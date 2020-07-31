Adam Carolla summed up our founders and the Constitution and how they could never have foreseen the ridiculous mess governors and mayors have made of this country in one perfect tweet.

When the founding fathers wrote the Constitution they were thinking about protecting us from kings and foreign aggressors. They never anticipated shitty mayors/governors. They were looking for evil, not stupid. They never could have foreseen Garcetti/Newsom. — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 31, 2020

Adam nailed it. As usual.

They were worried about evil.

They never could have guessed how stupid elected officials like Nancy Pelosi’s nephew Gavin Newsom would be.

Well, they TRIED, and since Democrats are going after the electoral college (among other things of course) they will only fail if these Democrats succeed. — Thomas the Owl 🍺 (@Thomas_IL_) July 31, 2020

They figured the locals would find a way to get rid of them. — Grumpy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) July 31, 2020

They truly believe in levels of government.

This mess would drive them insane.

They also wouldn’t have imagined a professional political ruling class with people spending their lifetime on the governmental teat Wish we could go back in time and have them insert term limits in our constitution — Coug62 (@coug62) July 31, 2020

Newsom is a menace to our state. I voted for him. I’d like my vote back now. Thankful we have a good mayor in San Diego (till November at least 😢) — KR (@KirseyBelle) July 31, 2020

Add Cuomo And Deblasio To The Absolute Worst Ever List! — DiMaK (@The_Real_DiMaK) July 31, 2020

Coonman, Stoney.

Polis, Hancock.

Sisolak, Goodman.

Murphy, Gusciora.

The list goes on and on.

Ooh, good one.

I'm not sure they ever thought that people would be voting against their own Freedoms. — Bruno Primas (@wwwbprimasjr) July 31, 2020

If they saw what some Americans have done to their creation (and what they want to do by electing Joe Biden) they’d never stop throwing up.

***

