Maryland is not electing their best.

Sorry, not sorry.

What sort of doorknob thinks it’s ok to pretend only a certain part of the First Amendment matters and does it with a straight face? That’s a rhetorical question because clearly that doorknob is Rep. Jamie Raskin …

Md’s @RepRaskin mocks religious objections to lockdowns: “There’s no religious immunity to this disease”; Adds: Unlike anti-lockdown protests, the BlackLivesMatter protests are peaceful & safe pic.twitter.com/Nl87fQkmVp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2020

Excuse this editor’s french but wow, what an a-hole.

Seriously.

I wish pastors would start opening churches in spite of these people — Stranger is reclaiming his time (@lone_rides) July 31, 2020

So let’s just plan some ‘protests’ for Sunday mornings in church.

Hey, Jamie, is there a protest immunity? What about a funeral for a Democrat member of Congress immunity? Or are there different rules for those? pic.twitter.com/C3JSeOaY40 — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 31, 2020

Comedy Gold — IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) July 31, 2020

Heathens in government. What could go wrong? — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 31, 2020

Two months later the virus has STILL retained its remarkable intelligence to know who to infect. — Peter Heller (@Pistol495) July 31, 2020

The virus simply refuses to infect people looting a Target.

Crazy, right?

I heard him say that live and when I retrieved my jaw from the floor I just wanted to ask @RepRaskin when he realized that the virus had magical properties – that it was able to distinguish those who went on #BLM protests and those who wished to go to their places of worship? — Helen o'D (@boggywood) July 31, 2020

Hey, at least he was honest about his disgusting bias against people of faith. Good to see people for who they really are.

He looks sane… — Marty (@McFly61) July 31, 2020

Poor man is fully delusional, a symptom of advanced TDS. Tragic… — JT (@JTSBo) July 31, 2020

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

Related:

‘Looking for evil, not stupid’: Adam Carolla’s tweet about the founding fathers, the Constitution, and Gavin Newsom is PRICELESS

‘I get it. My dad wasn’t important.’ Blue-check tries shaming man for voicing frustration over John Lewis funeral ‘double standard’

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread