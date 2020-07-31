Maryland is not electing their best.
Sorry, not sorry.
What sort of doorknob thinks it’s ok to pretend only a certain part of the First Amendment matters and does it with a straight face? That’s a rhetorical question because clearly that doorknob is Rep. Jamie Raskin …
Md’s @RepRaskin mocks religious objections to lockdowns: “There’s no religious immunity to this disease”;
Adds: Unlike anti-lockdown protests, the BlackLivesMatter protests are peaceful & safe pic.twitter.com/Nl87fQkmVp
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2020
Excuse this editor’s french but wow, what an a-hole.
Seriously.
I wish pastors would start opening churches in spite of these people
— Stranger is reclaiming his time (@lone_rides) July 31, 2020
So let’s just plan some ‘protests’ for Sunday mornings in church.
Hey, Jamie, is there a protest immunity?
What about a funeral for a Democrat member of Congress immunity?
Or are there different rules for those? pic.twitter.com/C3JSeOaY40
— Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 31, 2020
Comedy Gold
— IndifferentPenguin (@AliLaurelG) July 31, 2020
Heathens in government. What could go wrong?
— LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 31, 2020
Two months later the virus has STILL retained its remarkable intelligence to know who to infect.
— Peter Heller (@Pistol495) July 31, 2020
The virus simply refuses to infect people looting a Target.
Crazy, right?
I heard him say that live and when I retrieved my jaw from the floor I just wanted to ask @RepRaskin when he realized that the virus had magical properties – that it was able to distinguish those who went on #BLM protests and those who wished to go to their places of worship?
— Helen o'D (@boggywood) July 31, 2020
Hey, at least he was honest about his disgusting bias against people of faith. Good to see people for who they really are.
He looks sane…
— Marty (@McFly61) July 31, 2020
Poor man is fully delusional, a symptom of advanced TDS. Tragic…
— JT (@JTSBo) July 31, 2020
DoucheAlert
— KatBallo🇺🇸 (@BalloKat) July 31, 2020
Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.
