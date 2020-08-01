If Joe Biden will, as he always says, beat President Trump like a drum, you’d think he’d be anxious to debate President Trump, and he himself has said that he’s anxious for the debates. CNN’s Joe Lockhart, though, has thought up an excuse for Biden not to debate: It would just be giving President Trump a platform to lie, and Biden would be compelled to refute all of those lies.

CNN political analyst @joelockhart tells @smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump. Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don't think he should give him that platform.” pic.twitter.com/4EOR4Q9Um7 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2020

Wouldn’t Biden correcting Trump over and over again be a good look for him? There sure are a lot of Biden supporters in the comments agreeing that Biden shouldn’t agree to a debate with Trump. These are not those commenters:

Some copout shit right there. If the man can't debate another man he shouldn't be running for President. No matter what lame excuse is concocted. — Jamie (@jamiewilks22) August 1, 2020

Dems are terrified of letting Joe speak too long. After 5 minutes it’s nothing but the incoherent ramblings you expect to encounter at an old age home for dementia patients. — Liz Not Your Business (@elisebear12) August 1, 2020

The whole country deserve to have a debate. It should happen. What is this nonsense? United States is at a stake. Are you changing the politics in this country because Biden can’t even remember who he is? No way. — Grin (@palodeagua28) August 1, 2020

They aren’t afraid of giving Trump the platform, they are afraid Joe will fall off of it. — ⚾️ Is baseball REALLY back or nah? #NatsFan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) August 1, 2020

Reverse logic, if Trump is a liar then it’s a great opportunity for Biden. There is plenty for Biden to target Trump with. @joelockhart is just fishing for clicks. Has there ever been an election without debates? — Nolan (@WBKWrestSoccer) August 1, 2020

Biden has already said he will debate under the rules of the Commission for Presidential Debates…he can’t back away from that now. — overthere (@overthere03) August 1, 2020

Shoot, just bring in Candy Crowley! — BuddyRowe (@SilverBuck3) August 1, 2020

Yes, get Candy Crowley so she can “fact-check” like she did with Mitt Romney.

This is hilarious, we all know why Biden "shouldn't" debate Trump… Biden fumbles over himself all the time, how can you have a proper dabte when Biden needs a teleprompter and pre-arranged questions? Maybe Trump will correct him and say "Arizona is a state, Joe." https://t.co/ny1v3xDs9H — Gervaise Brook-Hampster (@GordoDav) August 1, 2020

And there you have it-running scared https://t.co/o73HwblCJx — M.Joseph Sheppard (@SHEPMJS) August 1, 2020

This is genuinely #hilarious. They both agree that the performance bar is set SO low for Clueless Joe that all he has to do is show up and not crap himself on stage to outdo expectations … and they're both STILL worried about it. https://t.co/L3y4ethfSn — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 1, 2020

Not a single person on the planet believes @joelockhart 's lame excuse, but he appears to have been appointed as the stooge to deliver it. Now others may quote him. Good job, Joe. You're a tool. https://t.co/3aHIOx6VRI — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 1, 2020

The spin to keep creepy, senile Joe from debating has begun. https://t.co/gaQ4lwestO — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 1, 2020

Does anyone actually believe that there is anything that this guy would want more than to see Biden correcting Trump "over and over and over again" on live TV? Never in my life have I seen more people with more silly reasons for why their candidate shouldn't have to debate. https://t.co/d2y6voYeQG — 🦖 prag was otherwise peaceful ㋬ (@pragmatometer) August 1, 2020

You knew they were gonna try this. Won’t work. Biden _has_ to get out there and prove his fitness, and he can’t—but not debating isn’t an option for him. https://t.co/TqKfAKWX77 — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) August 1, 2020

Senior Democrats are increasingly pushing the narrative that Biden should not debate Trump. If Trump is so bad, Biden should be chomping at the bit to get at him. The fact is Biden is either a coward or too mentally frail to debate. The Democrats won't get away with this tactic. https://t.co/tUPHhIrMW9 — Andy Knight (@Betelgeuse2015) August 1, 2020

We thought they’d go with some sort of COVID-related excuse why they couldn’t debate, but this is just as dumb.

