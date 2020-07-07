Tucker Carlson was brutally honest about Senator Tammy Duckworth, questioning her love of America because she has been almost agreeable about the idea of destroying statues and monuments of George Washington.

You know, the father of our country.

Apparently, the truth hurt because Duckworth came out swinging … her disability card:

We can all be grateful for Duckworth’s service and still hold her accountable for her opinions.

Especially when they are this abhorrent.

Wounded Warrior Johnny Joey Jones said it far better, of course:

Sounds like Johnny MIGHT know exactly what he’s talking about because you know, he only lost limbs while serving this country.

Maybe Duckworth should listen?

Whatever works for those votes.

See how it works? Just because you serve doesn’t mean you’re free of any and all criticism.

Amen.

***

