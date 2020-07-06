Remember how the Left screeched when Mitt Romney talked about his binder of women? They called him a sexist and a misogynist … good times. Imagine if Romney had said he would pick a woman of color for his VP slot NOT because she was the right person for the job but because he thought it was the right thing to do.

They’d have dogged him for being sexist AND racist …

The hypocrisy would be funny if it weren’t so painful.

Brigette Gabriel spelled it out perfectly:

Want to know what true racism is? Joe Biden picking a running mate based on their gender and skin color. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 6, 2020

She’s right.

Choosing someone based on their skin color? Absolutely racist.

But you know, orange man bad.

Nobody panders better than the Democrats.

I believe one would call that racial pandering for votes. Something the Dems are good at every 4 years. — Bob Tinker (@RobertTinker) July 6, 2020

It’s almost like they only care about minorities when there’s an election.

Funny that.

#HidinBiden isn’t selecting the best candidate for VP, he’s selecting what he thinks is the best identity. #Trump2020Landslide — Crunchy Conservative (@LFolz) July 6, 2020

Identity politics suck.

Sorry, not sorry.

Correction: Joe is being told who his running mate is. He can’t even pick out matching socks at this point — Alexine (@AlexineBook) July 6, 2020

Fair point.

Heh.

This is truth but will never be acknowledged by the left. — Lane Holbrook (@lane_holbrook) July 6, 2020

Couldn't agree more. If you're choosing your running mate, or voting for anyone, based on gender or race, you're doing it completely wrong. — Furious Scientist (@triton6346) July 6, 2020

Looking at you, Democrats.

***

