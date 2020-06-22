You know those threads you read on Twitter and you think to yourself, ‘Self, that can’t be real and holy crap Twitter verified that person, what the Hell?’ Yeah, this thread from Associate Professor Brittney Cooper is one of those threads.

Apparently, Cooper is not happy with the ‘black folks’ white liberals pick to support because it’s internalized white supremacy or something.

Maybe just read it for yourself:

Since white people are having a whole racial reckoning — one other area you need to decolonize in is in the type of Black people that you choose to learn and earn your diversity cookies from. What do I mean? — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

I look at some of the Black folks that liberal white folks love, and all I’mma say to you, is that some of your faves get the deepest side eye from Black people. Y’all be picking non-threatening Black folks, the ones that make you feel good and redeemable. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

It is to these Blacks that you give money, institutional positions, power, book deals, and platforms. But if those Black folks ain’t got a deep bench of other Black folks to vouch for them, you should be careful. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

If those Black folks are conflicted about their Blackness, if they are overly impressed that you, a white person, especially if you have clout, is paying them some attention, then both/all of y’all are in a circle jerk of external and internalized white supremacy. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

We got nothin’.

Keep going.

Find the Black people who are unimpressed by you. Read, cite, and give love to the Black people that other Black people read. This isn’t an exact science. Some Black folks with integrity got crossover appeal. But they are the few, not the many. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

Just like white conservatives love Black people who affirm every terrible racist idea on the grounds that if a Black person says it, then it can’t be racist — white liberals have their version too. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

Huh?

You know, for being an associate professor she makes a lot of generalizations and relies on ugly stereotypes to make very simple points.

My work is always for and about Black people. I work from the assumption that white people can learn from work that isn’t centered on proving things to them, just like Black people do with works that aren’t for or about us everyday. But I am not here to impress white folks. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

Ok?

And if you are into Black people that are primarily known for their ability to impress white people, then you’ve missed it. I ain’t knocking any Black person’s hustle (but we should say some of it is a hustle. Lol.) — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

Also I am not talking to the deft Black code-switchers. That’s a survival tactic. But what I am saying white people, is that half the time, y’all be picking Black people, that no Black person who loves Black people would ever pick. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

And if you are the Black person who loves to be picked by white people, a.) Black ppl who love Black ppl see that shit, and b.) do your work. White supremacy is a charming AF …sociopath, Fam. #GetOut #ThatIsAll — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 21, 2020

Alrighty then.

Told you.

Can you please explain why you attended @EmoryUniversity when John Emory came from a slave-trading family and the board of trustees used to “rent” black slaves for their meetings? Do you think that’s ok? Sounds so wrong to me. #CancelEmory https://t.co/TVf8KKjiCP — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 22, 2020

Yeah!

Are they tearing down any statues of Emory? Are there statues of Emory? Should we tear down all the statues? Statues are racist? No? IT’S ALL SO CONFUSING.

You know we can’t keep up with all of this sooo … yeah.

Vote GOP.

Heh.

***

Related:

WTAF is this?! CHOP sets up black-only areas because THAT’S not racist or anything (watch)

‘So dishonest it’s EXHAUSTING’: AG makes Paul Krugman look like a TOOL in thread for trashing Florida’s COVID response

‘Journalism is DEAD, part 9999’: Receipt-filled thread details what REALLY happened in Louisville with driver who allegedly ‘struck’ protester