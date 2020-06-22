CHOP has set its ‘community’ several decades back if this is true …

Watch:

Chaz set up black-only racially segregated areas … pic.twitter.com/ggSED8Jm1d — Zé Ferreira (@zionist_report) June 20, 2020

We like how white people are the ones keeping the evil white people out.

‘If you have black ancestry or if you have experienced oppression because you are black you can enter this space.’

Huh.

Now, we’re clearly not experts on any of this but it seems sorta racist and backward to segregate people based on skin color. You know? Yeah, this is not a good thing.

I thought we were all pretty much aligned on racial segregation being a bad thing until fairly recently. https://t.co/OKJGgK2GMB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 22, 2020

We thought so too.

Everything old is new again. — matt (@mattbearnest) June 22, 2020

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Segregation in the name of tolerance. — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) June 22, 2020

What if I identify as black? Does that count? — Conservative Lesbian (@angelafryeCDP) June 22, 2020

Maybe? If you’ve been oppressed?

Man, we don’t know how any of this works.

Heh.

Literally nothing the left does makes a bit of logical sense. Everything is totally counterintuitive, contradictory, and shows such blatant hypocrisy that I can only conclude that they are all perpetually stoned, or simply certifiable. — Commonsenseestmort 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@Amwamil22) June 22, 2020

Apparently the Civil Rights Movement had their priorities out of whack. They were supposed to demand the color designation on the water fountain be reversed, not done away with. — Adam (@AdamHardesty) June 22, 2020

Hey, guess what?! Everything is still stupid!

Yay!

***

