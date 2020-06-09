As Twitchy readers know, earlier today an activist-journo from The Daily Beast shared a deliberately edited video of Tucker Carlson talking about how Black Lives Matter is no longer about black lives so they could call him a racist. #TuckerCarlsonIsARacist trended soon after which was likely their intention all along.

Candace Owens came out to defend Tucker and WHOA NELLY:

Tucker Carlson told the truth about #BLM: it has nothing to do with black lives. When 18 black people are murdered in 24 hours in Chicago #GeorgeFloyd riots, plus 10 people shot in Brooklyn in one hour— the movement is about black anarchy. And I will never bend a knee to that. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 9, 2020

Candace didn’t pull a single punch.

Exactly. Selective perception by Marxists and their dupes in order to advance an agenda of hate. — Paul Bailey (@DoktorPaulie) June 9, 2020

Not to mention there has never been one BLM protest in front of a Planned Parenthood. Why? — Kat5 (@kat1567) June 9, 2020

Why is it when I go to BLM website and click donate button it takes me to act blue, a fundraising arm of the democrat party? Why is the DNC making bank off of so called black lives? Is the D party funding sedition? — Silent Majority ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@terrylou_d) June 9, 2020

Because the money goes to Democrats.

That was Tucker’s entire point. Democrats are using this movement and these people to push their own campaigns and agendas even though they are the same people who have time and time again let black communities DOWN. Minneapolis has been under Democrats since the 70s… but for some reason, they think these same people can help figure it out? It’s bizarre and backward and again, what Tucker was saying. Which is probably why they took him out of context and tried to discredit him as a racist.

I support you Candace. You are a voice of reason in an insane world right now. — Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) June 9, 2020

Preach!!!! — Andrew Columbia (@DudeComeAlive) June 9, 2020

Amen.

