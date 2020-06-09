It’s like they really know Joe Biden. EL OH EL

We love the clip of Biden talking about how he’s running for the Senate.

And when he gets his days and states confused?

Classic.

All sorts of LMAOOOOOO.

Trending

*dead*

Look, Jack.

Biden hiding in his basement for months, telling black people who don’t vote for him they ain’t black … it’s like he wants Trump to win again.

USA!

***

